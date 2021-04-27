It’s a really good thing I never caught COVID, because if I had I think I might have died out of spite just to escape the symptoms.
I received my second shot in mid-April and the side effects were not fun.
I was fine at first. I made it home without incident and even had a few hours to do some work before I started feeling less than perfect. It started with aches and pains. I remember my neck hurt. That was when I figured out I had run out of time. About 10 hours after my shot, the side effects hit me.
The literal pain in the neck quickly escalated to a headache which then escalated into full body aches. It was too cold in my apartment all the sudden. I took my temperature and found I had a low grade fever.
With the first shot, I experienced fatigue and nothing else.
This time, I would have almost liked the fatigue. At least then I could have slept.
I have insomnia as a matter of course and I found it impossible to fall asleep. I was tired and achy and it was three in the morning but I just couldn’t drop off. Thankfully, it was officially the weekend by now. Once I finally managed to fall asleep, I stayed there. I slept until about 5 p.m. after falling asleep around 4 a.m. Saturday.
The fever went away, but the aches, pains and general discomfort lingered through Monday.
As bad as the side effects were, it could have been worse.
From what I understand, the side effects that came with my second shot are similar to the symptoms of a fairly mild case of COVID-19. Even mild cases are not necessarily a walk in the park and they tend to last longer. My post-shot symptoms only lasted about three days. Not fun, but try having those symptoms for an extended period of time.
If you are able to get your vaccine, please do. I know I haven’t made it sound pleasant. I’m not in the habit of lying, especially in the newspaper. I have to tell you, though — it was 100 percent worth it.
Now that I’ve had my vaccine, I don’t have to be afraid of spreading COVID-19 to other people. I don’t have to worry about catching it myself and possibly dying or coming away with my lungs possibly scarred beyond repair or my health permanently diminished. I can visit family members who are in high-risk categories, including my parents who are in their 70s and not in perfect health. I don’t have to worry about them growing sick and dying a horrible death all because I wanted to spend a few days with them.
A huge, horrible weight settled onto almost everyone’s shoulders in March 2020. For me, that weight has finally been lifted insofar as it can be. I still wear my mask in public, in part because I’ve found it helps with allergies and other things. Masks don’t just help with COVID-19 — they also keep the flu and common cold germs away. I don’t know anyone who has had the flu or a cold this year and I believe it’s largely because most of us have worn masks in public.
In any event, doing what we can to prevent COVID-19 from spreading is just the responsible thing to do. That includes receiving a vaccine if possible. You could save your own life or someone else’s.
The side effects went away relatively quickly in comparison to the symptoms of the actual virus. They were not fun, but hanging around in pain for weeks or months in the hospital before dying or walking away with lingering symptoms and aftereffects for the rest of your life is infinitely worse.
