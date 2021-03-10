I have a strange feeling March 7, 2020 for me, is going to be a little bit like Sept. 11 for me in that I will most likely always remember what I was doing on that day.
That was the day COVID-19 was first identified in Kansas.
It was a Saturday.
As luck would have it — in anticipation of my having to spend all afternoon and a good part of the evening working — I did a lot of my essentials shopping that morning, well before the announcement that COVID-19 was closer than we thought. I missed the dreaded run on toilet paper and cleaning supplies by hours.
I was wrapping up the Sunday paper when a press release came across my email from the office of Gov. Laura Kelly — something about a possible case of COVID-19 identified in the Kansas City area.
I had something to cover that night — a fundraiser for Geary Community Hospital at the C.L. Hoover Opera House featuring a group called Artrageous — so I slammed the press release into the paper, I think on the bottom of page 3. Camera in hand, I went to cover the event.
It was a good show, but I wouldn’t end up being able to stay for the whole thing because the news came down the pipeline that the case of COVID-19 in Kansas City had been confirmed.
Suddenly I had other things to do — people to contact, more important things to cover. I was suddenly more aware of both germs and crowds than I ever had been before.
I was sorely tempted to douse myself in hand sanitizer and baptize the door to my apartment in disinfectant spray but I abstained not just because that would have been extremely stupid and pointless but because suddenly those items were hard to come by.
Shelves at Walmart and Dillons emptied of toilet paper, paper towels and anything with a label that said it killed 99.9 percent of germs. Hand sanitizer became one of 2020’s hottest accessories, at least until people realized face masks could help protect you from the virus.
It’s true that a lot of people panicked when COVID-19 came too close to home — myself included. Across the country and the state, many people were selfish. Scammers took advantage of people. In some cases, people were thrust out of their homes despite moratoriums on evictions and many people had to choose between bills such as food and rent who had never had to make such choices before.
During the pandemic, I saw a lot of people reach out and try to help others. People didn’t just hoard supplies. They also donated food to local food pantries, set up blessings boxes to fill with shelf-stable goods and hygiene supplies, made enormous amounts of fabric face masks to hand out to anyone who wanted them and otherwise spent time helping.
Many people who suddenly had free time used that time to help others and create things.
Many people — myself included — did what I could to keep ourselves and others safe.
None of this is to say that this has been a good thing — far from it.
For most people, this pandemic has been terrible. It has killed at least 25 community members so far, stripping people from their families and friends who would otherwise most likely still be here if not for the virus.
It has crushed people financially and hurt them in other, less tangible ways — socially and emotionally.
The ability to help others is a privilege afforded by a certain level of wealth and we should not forget that.
The last year has been so awful for so many people, bringing with it nothing but grief, sickness, and poverty.
But even as we remember this and remember the day everything changed for us, we should not forget the helpers.
This has been a scary and trying time for a lot of people, as we’re all well aware.
A lot of people made sacrifices in the last year and those sacrifices aren’t quite over — not until the majority of the population can receive their COVID-19 vaccines. That will most likely take a while — longer than people seem to think.
It may not be over yet, but the light at the end of the tunnel is visible and I’m reasonably certain it’s not coming from a freight train.
2020 has not been good to us and 2021 might not be either, but I believe things will change and they will improve.
We just have to keep on persevering and being kind to one another — keep doing all the things we’ve been doing to keep ourselves and those around us safe — and eventually we’ll all pull through together.
LYDIA KAUTZ is the Managing Editor of the Junction City Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.