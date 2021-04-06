It doesn’t feel like spring.
I’m not talking about the weather. I’ve endured enough dreary, wet Marches to know the difference between chilly spring weather and winter cold.
I mean it doesn’t feel like it should be this time of year again.
It doesn’t feel like a year has passed since this time last year when the Geary County Health Department confirmed the community’s first COVID-19 case, but as of April 4, it has.
Sometimes it feels like an entire year has been robbed from us. As though 2020 simply didn’t exist. It’s ironic that COVID-19 happened in the hindsight year. For whole lot of people, the majority of the year was a blur of hiding indoors, freaking out over toilet paper and disinfectant spray, and treating their groceries as if they were covered in invisible nuclear waste. I know, I’m one of them.
Part of the problem is all the milestones missed.
Junction City High School’s graduation ceremony, Sundown Salute, all the usual Christmas and Thanksgiving events — all of the little celebrations we use when marking the passage of time just didn’t take place in 2020.
I’m well aware of how lucky I am. I haven’t had the virus, though I’ve had a handful of scares. I didn’t lose my job or have my pay cut as so many people have. I have been relatively privileged throughout this past year.
But last year was hard for everyone.
I’m hoping this year will be a better one, with lessons learned over the past 12 months — not least of which is how to properly wash your hands, which so many people apparently didn’t know.
The lucky ones among us have learned how to be kind to others and what we do in a crisis — if we take care of ourselves or our neighbors first when the whole world goes pear-shaped around us. Some of us have learned to make things. Others had to learn harder lessons — what it’s like to not have enough and have little to nowhere to turn.
Even if all you learned was how to bake bread, I hope you came out of 2020 with something worthwhile.
Here’s to 2021 being better — or at least easier to remember.
