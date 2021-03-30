I had a weird relationship with bad weather when I was a very young child. I recall I really wanted to see a tornado up close and personal and then, when I thought I might actually have the chance, I found I really didn’t.
I still feel like this, just a little bit.
I don’t like the damage severe storms do.
A strong storm can be fun to watch, but they’re also dangerous.
I do, however, recall a time when I didn’t have much of a choice to be out in the middle of one.
It had been a busy day and the weather wasn’t exactly good, but there was something wrong with my car’s brakes. I was in Emporia at the time and I was at work when I began to have issues with my car, so I couldn’t just go take it to the mechanic.
I was still able to drive — just barely — and managed to park my car at the mechanic’s when the sirens went off.
All the rotation was near Olpe — not a threat to me, at the time — but upsetting nonetheless. Tornado sirens are a deeply disquieting sound when they’re going off for an actual reason, even if that reason is 10 miles away from me. Standing there in a room that’s all windows during a torrential downpour with sirens sounding all around me went contrary to all my instincts.
I desperately wanted to just go home and to some kind of shelter and eventually I did. The mechanic drove me back to my apartment because he determined my brakes were unsafe to drive on.
All the while, the rain was falling, the sirens were howling and I was in a state of pure anxiety — over my car and over the weather.
I ran inside and to my ever-mounting concern, I couldn’t find the entrance to the basement.
Despite living in Kansas — in an area that had been struck by devastating tornadoes in the past — I had failed to put a plan in place for severe weather. I had been in the basement several times.
But I was used to taking the elevators — which were now out of commission — and I couldn’t for the life of me remember where the actual entrance to the basement was from where I was standing. I did eventually find it, but it took a minute.
This was one of the more bizarre weather-related experiences I’d ever had up to that point.
I’m not sure if the tornado ever actually touched down with this storm — despite the sirens going for roughly 20 minutes — so in all the time I was unable to properly take shelter, I don’t believe I was ever in any actual danger.
However, if at any point anything had changed, I would have been in a very bad situation.
I’d have been, as noted, either in a room full of plate glass windows, in a vehicle or upstairs with nowhere to take shelter.
None of those are places you want to be when there’s a tornado warning.
The one that concerns me most is the latter.
I really should have had a plan for severe weather or at least known how to find the entrance to the basement.
Considering there was a tornado watch going on, I really should have taken my busted car home with me and taken it to the shop tomorrow. That wasn’t safe either for reasons all their own, but in retrospect it was probably the best course of action.
Don’t wait for severe weather to show up on your doorstep to make a plan to deal with it. It’s a good idea to have some kind of go-bag filled with items you can’t live without for a few days — necessary medications, snacks like granola bars, bottled water, food and water for pets and maybe a change of clothes. Other items someone can put in a go-bag include a basic first aid kit, fresh batteries, a flashlight and a battery-operated weather radio.
Every member of your household should know exactly what to do and where to go the minute the tornado sirens start sounding.
I was lucky. The storm never came close enough to me to hurt me. But if it had, I would have been helpless to do anything about it, in large part because of poor decision making on my part.
If you have any choice in the matter, I suggest you be prepared in advance and — if there’s severe weather in the forecast — just stay in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.