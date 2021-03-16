When I have time — which isn’t often — I enjoy volunteering at our local food pantries.
The Geary County Food Pantry and Wheels of HOPE (which serves Unified School District 475 families in need) have both received my time and donations.
I like helping pack the boxes and distribute the produce. I don’t know why. It’s just fun.
It’s also important, I think, because a lot of people in this community struggle with hunger and those struggles have only grown worse since COVID-19 first arrived here last April.
The Geary County Food Pantry receives a lot of donated food from local grocery stores, meaning it ends up with a lot of unsold goods that are about to expire but that are still edible.
It’s a good system that benefits everyone involved. The grocery stores can cast out their unsold food without tossing it in the dumpster to rot and people in need don’t have to go to bed hungry.
Having volunteered on multiple occasions, I have some stories.
Sometimes we ended up with a lot of one particular item — a massive pile of five pound bags of potatoes, a ton of tofu, a fridge worth of spicy chip dip called, of all things, Man Dip.
One day in spring, shortly after Easter 2018, the food pantry received a load of Peep-flavored Oreos — and not much else.
Peep Oreos were one of those abortive experiments Nabisco has conducted with weird Oreo flavors, like wasabi, watermelon, cola or waffles and syrup — all Oreo flavors that have hit grocery store shelves before. Peep Oreos are modeled after the chick and bunny-shaped marshmallow candies that show up on store shelves around Easter each year. They’re basically just sugar in spring colors and festive shapes.
Peep Oreos — for reasons I should hope would be obvious — had not sold well and we received the result of those poor sales.
Spring and summer are often hard times for food pantries and other nonprofits. People are just more inclined to give during the holiday season, which means as the weather warms, food pantries and their beneficiaries are more and more likely to have to make things stretch — or make due with novelty-flavored cookies as they did that April in 2018.
I remember they were blond Oreos with bright pink filling and yellow packaging — and we had so many of them.
With little else to offer the people who had come to us for help, we volunteers had to load up the boxes with Peep Oreos — miles and miles of Peep Oreos.
Food is food when you’re hungry. While sugary cookies are not the most nutritious foods a person could eat, they’re at least something.
But I can’t imagine that was a fun month, food-wise, for the people who received those boxes — not unless they really liked Peep Oreos and wanted to eat almost nothing but cookies for a month.
I have occasionally volunteered at the food pantry since then and I don’t recall ever again having a day quite like that — which is a very good thing.
But it’s not the only time someone ended up with a lot of one particular thing.
When I first started volunteering at the food pantry, I had a lot to learn. I had to learn to gauge how much produce to put in each family’s box and how much of each item to give one particular family.
I mentioned tofu earlier.
I do not like tofu. It has a funny texture and I don’t care for it.
On the day we received a massive donation of unsold tofu from some local grocery store, I should have been slipping one or two boxes of the stuff into every box I packed. That would have been the smart thing to do.
But no.
We had other items in the fridge. I handed those out and avoided the tofu like the plague.
Predictably, sooner than later, the other items in the fridge dwindled and I was left with little more than tofu.
I had painted myself into a plant-based corner.
One person ended up with a grocery sack filled with nothing but tofu.
If you or someone you love received a bagful of nothing but tofu from the Geary County Food Pantry some time in spring 2018, I apologize. It was not intentional. It was all I had left to give.
Also I hope you like tofu more than I do.
A similar thing happened with the weirdly-gendered spicy dip I mentioned earlier.
Eventually, I learned how to distribute food a little more evenly.
As I said, food is food. But it’s hard to work with nothing but potatoes, a box of Oreos and a bagful of tofu.
Food pantries are currently preparing to slide into their time of greatest need.
The pandemic is not over yet and many people are still struggling more than ever with their food bills. When offered a choice between food and shelter, people often choose shelter.
I don’t want anyone — not anyone — starving in this community. I presume you feel the same.
I also don’t want to be stuck giving them a bag of tofu and some weird cookies to live off for a month. That’s just not healthy.
So if you’re in a giving mood and you have a bit to spare, please keep the food pantries in mind.
The Geary County Food Pantry’s phone number is 785-762-8830. It is at 136 W. Third St. Wheels of HOPE operates out of the basement of the First United Methodist Church at 804 N. Jefferson St.
Both of them could always use a little help.
