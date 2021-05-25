The school board voted last November to suspend the principal with pay after a flap involving a student who wanted to wear a hijab to school. Exactly what happened in that flap is still not entirely clear, but the student says she was told to remove it, and that sparked student protest and eventually the removal of Melissa Sharp as the principal.
But the school district is still paying Sharp, and will be until the end of June, according to new information obtained by the Junction City Union. That will amount to about $84,000 for the eight-month period that Sharp has not been working as the principal.
Meanwhile, the district has had an interim principal, Merrier Jackson, and has now named her the permanent successor. She’s getting paid as the principal, too. The upshot: Taxpayers are paying a total of $157,000 to the two principals for that eight-month period.
There’s one very thorny question: If Ms. Sharp’s handling of the problem was bad enough that the school board needed to remove her from the job, then why not fire her and save the expense? If it wasn’t bad enough to fire her, then why not leave her on the job?
Taxpayers aren’t privy to the decision-making by the school board in matters like this, since board members deliberate behind closed doors. The person who was the board president at the time — Rina Neal, who in her paying job is the finance director for the Manhattan city government — is saying she won’t comment because it’s a personnel matter. That is, of course, her prerogative, but voters this fall will pass judgment on board members’ performance, and they deserve to know the thought process.
I could speculate. Perhaps the offense was bad, but it wasn’t bad enough to merit firing, and so board members decided to just not fight over money, for fear of prompting a potentially messy lawsuit. That’s a mushy position, but it’s not entirely preposterous.
Also, it’s worth noting that the school district had already decided to hire Ms. Jackson to a newly-created position called “Director of Secondary Education,” and so in a sense it was already committed to paying both her and Ms. Sharp. They shoved Ms. Jackson into the principal’s chair because they had an emergency, and then it turned out that she liked it and was a good fit. Why the district needs another administrator is a separate question, but the point is that the expense was already planned.
But this is me speculating, and I’m a newspaper editor, not a board member charged with handling taxpayer money and overseeing the public school system.
To get back to the main point: There’s only one high school and one principal, and when the school board decides to get rid of her but keep paying her for eight months, the public needs an explanation.
