Why, exactly, is the Geary County School District paying $84,000 in taxpayer money to a woman who they ran off as the principal at Junction City High School?
The people who made that decision won’t say, so you as a citizen and voter are on your own. We at the newspaper are trying to help by gathering all the available public records and publishing stories to present the facts.
Here, I’m going to offer my assessment after reading all that material. It’s not intended to dictate your interpretation. I’m simply offering mine, because it’s an important public issue.
Put simply, I think the school board decided to run off Melissa Sharp by suspending her, rather than firing her, because they didn’t really have solid legal grounds to fire her. Had they tried to do that, there was a decent chance they would have lost a lawsuit, meaning they’d have to pay out the money, plus legal fees, plus possibly some damages. It would have been a mess.
An internal investigation — the contents of which were released to the Junction City Union under the state’s public-records law — never really comes up with evidence that Ms. Sharp did anything to merit firing. It’s clear from the investigation that there were serious problems with the handling of a sophomore girl’s request to wear a hijab, a head garment worn by Muslim women as part of their faith. But it is not at all clear that those problems could be directly pinned on Ms. Sharp.
The problems were these:
--The school flubbed the girl’s initial request. She asked to be allowed to wear the hijab more than a month before the explosive incident that led to Sharp’s departure. The girl had to do that under the school’s dress code, which forbids headwear but allows for exemptions on religious grounds. The teacher who fielded the request appropriately sent the student to an assistant principal, who evidently told the student she had to write an essay about it. That upset the student, who said she didn’t want to write it and didn’t feel she ought to have to do that.
That was mistake number 1. The assistant principal should have found a way to handle the request better than that. The issue could have been resolved right then.
--Mistakes number 2 and 3 came in one fell swoop. The teacher sent an e-mail to an assistant superintendent, describing the student’s emotional reaction.
In doing so, she jumped the chain of command. Rather than bringing it to the attention of the assistant principal and/or the principal, she went over their head to a school district administrator. She acknowledged that right in the e-mail — she explained it by saying there was a problem at the high school in the relationship between teachers and principals.
I have no idea what that problem was, or who created it, but the point is that the problem existed, and it directly led to this situation. If Ms. Sharp has to be held accountable for anything, it is that she was the leader of the school and oversaw an environment where a teacher didn’t trust her enough to communicate with her on a problem of this nature.
The third mistake was that the assistant superintendent dropped the ball. She missed the e-mail. She said she was busy with other concerns.
Oops.
All those things happened on Sept. 11 and 12. It appears that nothing much happened for the next month, other than that the student started wearing the hijab to cross country practice and, presumably, to school.
It all came to a head on Oct. 20. A hall monitor caught the student wearing the hijab; accounts vary on the nature of the hall monitor’s response. One witness said she handled the student very kindly; another version has her commanding the student to take off the hijab right then. Hard to know whom to believe.
The student ended up in the office of Ms. Sharp. The only account we have of that interaction is from Ms. Sharp; she was interviewed in the investigation and characterized her interaction as entirely supportive of the student and her right to wear the hijab. The student — whose name is Patience Okemba — was not interviewed as part of the investigation. She told the Union in her only public comments last fall that Ms. Sharp took her to an assistant principal’s office, where she was again asked to provide “documentation” to support her request to wear the hijab.
Regardless, there’s clearly no grounds here to fire Ms. Sharp for some sort of unconstitutional or outrageous conduct. She appeared to be following the appropriate procedures, according to the school’s policies, and by her own account treated the student with respect. She also immediately made note that the student had obtained permission to wear the hijab, and communicated that to the school’s staff.
Students organized a protest in support of Okemba’s rights, and, more generally, in opposition to the school’s policy about headwear. Whether that policy ought to be changed is another issue entirely that school and district officials ought to consider.
But at that point the narrative — “School orders girl to remove Muslim headware!” — got ahead of the facts, which Ms. Sharp noted in her interview. She also pointed out that the school district was giving her no help with communication or legal advice — which is one way of saying that she was being hung out to dry, and another way of suggesting that if she were to be fired, she’d probably have decent grounds to sue.
The school board and district administrators were left with a dilemma — leave her in place and risk a public-relations nightmare and sort of a zoo for the rest of the school year, or fire her and risk losing an expensive lawsuit. By choosing instead to suspend her with pay, the board essentially cut its losses.
It’s a high price to pay, but it could have been far worse.
I can’t really blame the school board for any of that. I would have probably made the same decision.
Going forward, it seems worth a deeper dive into the headwear policy, and it also seems a lesson in the importance of internal communication channels. That’s not really the sort of thing elected school board members need to get into, but they should certainly hold school administrators accountable for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.