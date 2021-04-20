The Kansas Legislature wrapped up the first portion of the 2021 Legislative Session on Friday, April 9th. Both the House and the Senate will resume in May to address legislation that Governor Kelly decides to veto. The bills we heard and voted on cover a wide variety of issues including: mental health, foster care, health care, occupational licensing, banking laws, and water issues. Normally, bills are passed after being vetted by a committee of legislators. However, once in a while, we have vague legislation from an industry we do not fully comprehend. It is not until later that we realize there has been a rat in the wood pile. This legislation usually includes tax breaks for specific industries that end up leaving taxpayers to pick up the cost in the form of higher property and sales taxes.
Those in charge attempt to include bills that have failed in committee. These bills are considered to be important for the legislators because they ensure large contributions to their political action committees. Bundle them together with no opportunity for adjustments, then pass the good, the bad, and the ugly. Special interest lobbyists have found this is an easy way to sneak a bill in that benefits the group who hired them. My good humor is wearing thin with these attempts and there will be a lot of noise when these bills come to light in the weeks ahead. The level of greed and fear mongering is embarrassing and it should not be tolerated. The perpetrators should be voted out.
More than 300 constituents have contacted me about issues that are important to them. I attempt to answer those who take time to contact me but once in a while one gets by. My focus continues to be on rural Kansas and our differences with urban areas. We need to stay united to survive and to remain viable in the future. Our health care and education systems that have been our strength are under attack and there is a movement to eliminate them by restricting funds and adding regulations.
I have pledged to not support legislation that increases property taxes which have soared to unsustainable levels. Frivolous lawsuits, attempts at discrimination, exemptions and special treatment of certain industries have created a hostile situation that is unacceptable. Everyone needs to pay their fair share of government and taxpayers deserve transparency on who receives special treatment. Government is not the enemy and elected officials have sworn to uphold the Constitution, which is not always interpreted accurately. Corporations have decided it is cheaper to buy a politician than be one. Kansas is a great place to live and we enjoy a high quality of life but it will be short lived if the current trend continues. In the months ahead, there will be scores of groups who work to undermine our values and elections will decide how they are dealt with.
If you can lie down at night and know in your heart you made someone’s day a little better, you know you had a good day. Stay safe, stay well and stay in touch.
Representative Dave Baker
State Capitol
785-296-6997
