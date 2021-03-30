February Jobless Rate Drops to 6.2% by Maurie Backma
This is a lie, especially when you take into account, the cowardly things Gov Kelly has done here in KS. It is easy to claim the jobless rate has gone down when you close all offices and don’t let people file for unemployment, allow no recourse, or office to complain to, and “reporters” only go with what is spoon fed to them.
I was laid off a month ago, and have not been able to file, call anyone. I have tried for a month even went to the Gov office and Labor Dept HQ all closed no phone answers all web sites closed or unfunctional. How is it possible to move mountains for illegal aliens, climate garbage, but not for unemployed Americans. This is shameful and wrong.
Raymond Felix
Junction City
