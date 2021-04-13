I am again frustrated over the fact that I could not find the 475 School Board meeting, live on the internet. I know that the 475 School Board approved spending $60,000 for the “Cadillac” system of equipment and computer programs needed to broadcast the 475 School Board meetings at their March 5, 2018 meeting. But for the last year I have been trying to find the School Board meetings on my computer and only by accident do I find each meeting. In the past, I have asked several 475 School personnel how to get the meeting while it is going on and each time I am shown some different way but by then the meeting is over for a few days. But when I try with each new way while the School Board is meeting, I still can not find it. I can not find the required youTube address to observe the School Board meeting while it is in session.
It would be extremely considerate and thoughtful of the 475 School Board and the School administration to make these broadcasts as easy to find as some of the other things found on the home page of the 475 School District.
I know I am a throw back to the days of the dinosaur but I have had a computer for many years (about 30 years) and have gone through many changes with my Apple computers. Even though my computer is a “work horse” and not an “entertainment center” it seems that I should be able to find the 475 School Board meeting with a lot less difficulty than I have had over the last two years.
I know the school administration and school board have never been real enthusiastic about the public knowing how the policies of the school district are arrived at. As an example the vote to purchase the equipment and such needed to broadcast the meeting was 4-3. This may explain the difficulty of the general public finding the 475 School Board meeting on the computer.
But I believe a very good solution to this long on going problem is to have a “button” on the School Districts home page that connects with the correct place to access the live meetings rather than though some random trial and error method.
Remember, we the tax paying members of the general public have very limited access to the information that is on the 475 School District’s computers. I believe that those who have much more access, who have shown me how to get to the correct address, think that it is easy for the general public to get to the airing of the 475 School Board meetings. This is because it is so easy for them with their high access levels.
I am happy to say that after more than an hour of trying I did get to watch the last half of the 475 School Board meeting live.
Gerald L. Gerloff
Junction City
