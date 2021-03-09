This letter is to all the DV victims of Junction City and Grandview Plaza.
I would like to start by saying, I am very pro cop. I am just not pro JCPD or GPPD.
As a society, we have come a long way in terms not holding a woman accountable for being assaulted if she’s wearing a short skirt. Where we are still failing is here: if a woman is swung at, and she has been drinking, she surrenders her right to defend herself. JCPD and GVPD should do the right thing and tell all DV victims that if they are assaulted, the best option they have is just to hope for the best and hope they don’t keep swinging.
I got lucky. Many DV victims won’t. I hope JC- and GP- can re-educate themselves and realize that a victim does not forfeit the right to have to give consent if they’ve been drinking, nor does drinking mean that a woman surrenders the right to defend herself. It’s 2021; JC and GP should get with the tines. I’ll tell you readers this: if you’re raped and you’re wearing a short skirt, or take a right hook to the face and you’ve been drinking, don’t go to either of these entities for help. They will not help you. You’re better off hoping and praying you don’t take a few more right hooks- you’re life won’t be ruined if you just roll with it.
They won’t help you. Don’t bother.
Kerry Daly
Junction City
