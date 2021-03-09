Lately I have been thinking a lot about facts vs emotion.
It seems that in today’s culture the facts are often hidden from everyone by emotional examples. Emotional examples picked so as to give much weight to the side of the argument that is being hidden.
Take for instance I have been hearing on the news for some time now (even years) that teachers in this or that school district are going on or are out on strike because they want more pay, less work hours, or smaller class sizes. It seems that each real reason for the strike has a teacher centered motive but the reasons that the strikers give are examples of how the strike is for the benefit of the students. That is, how the wanted pay raise, shorter hours, etc. will benefit the students of the school district. What is really sad about the actions of the strikers in this illustration is the fact that the strikers are trying to blame the students for the strike.
This is just one of many, many kinds of examples that I can give. Examples such as “We have no money for food” (emotion) when the fact is “we can’t pay for our cell phone service and eat to and we choose the phone.” Or, “I can’t stay awake at work today because I couldn’t sleep last night” (emotion) when the fact is “I didn’t sleep last night because YouTube was just to interesting.”
As you can see emotional reasons often are just very sorry excuses. Sorry excuses but excuses that often carry much more weight than they should. This is true because in today’s world it is often wrong or politically incorrect to challenge the given emotional reason.
This has been coming for some years. It is now so fully accepted that if we have been wronged we no longer expect an apology for being wronged, we accept any poor excuse. If you do not believe me, some time when you have done something wrong try the following with the one you wronged. Say; “I am sorry, I know I have done wrong and I am willing to take what every punishment you deem appropriate.” In today’s world even reading this seems out of place. But that is what my brothers and I and most if not all the children that I knew back than were taught. What happened? Why have others become responsible for our actions and misconduct.
I guess today’s philosophy of facts vs emotion can be summed up best by the idea; I can do what I want without criticism and punishment. You can do what you want as long as you are in agreement with me and if we are not in agreement you are to be criticized and punished until you agree with me. In fact, I will call you names and I will complain until you are criticized and ostracized for doing wrong.
Today’s version of the squeaky wheel gets the grease.
Gerald L. Gerloff
Junction City
