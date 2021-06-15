Letter to the Editor,
I had never been to a “Filthy Monkey Race” so I went over to the “Filthy Monkey Races” a week or two ago to see what they were like.
The thing that first struck me was how much the people that were there seemed to be enjoying the challenges and competition. That is the competitors, the family and friends that were helping the competitors, the support personnel such as the fire fighters and us few spectators.
The big thing that I noticed and which pleased me very much was that the cell phone had a very secondary roll. That is I did not see a cell phone hanging out of most of the people’s faces and ears. In fact, the only thing I saw the cell phone being used for was to take pictures of participants in the races.
What a significant change that is from the usual scene of people paying all their attention to their cell phones. That is even during all the time they are eating out with others that look like family members or even romantic dates. Paying so much attention to the cell phone that they even get emotional and frustrated if a small child wants or needs attention.
Then I spent a little time watching the “Remember Our Fallen” riders roll into town. What an up lift that was with all the patriotism and pride in the United States that the riders were displaying.
Than two days later I drove by Heritage Park in the late afternoon and I saw 4 young men around the memorials that seemed to be cleaning and setting things straight. I thought nothing of this as I continued to Coronado Park and stopped to watch the animals. But some time later those same four young men came walking down the sidewalk, each carrying a storm size United States flag. They walked on down the flag line and on down the street to I know not where.
What an uplift these things gave my spirit. That is after watching for so long as we American continue to lose our values or at best change our values. Change our values from respect for others to “I am first” values. In the process watching the values that I was taught and have tried to live by over my life time going down the drain.
A large uplift of my spirit because there really is another group, a very large group of people out there that I can look to. A very large group of people that are trying to preserve the many, many good parts of the United States. They are not the loud self-centered privileged feeling people but they are the quiet hard working family orientated people that I like to see and talk to.
It is very sad that we can not bring the ones that want to change the United States into a country that is less than we were, to see things our way.
Gerald L. Gerloff
Junction City
