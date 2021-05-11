Here I sit, as so many others have sat, for days waiting for a telephone reply to messages that I left on telephones after the “leave a message after the tone.” Messages to find out some information or to correct some problem or for some other important reason. Right now I am trying to get through to a federal employee so I can find out how to have more Federal Income Tax with held, a second Federal employee so I can get a prescription filled, a state employee so I can complete a state request for information and a doctor’s office so I can make an appointment.
I know this sounds like me crying about the answering machines taped announcement of “You have reached the desk of Mr Hardworker please leave a message.” This taped announcement can go on for as long as 5 plus minutes before you can even leave a message. It always ends with some lame apology or some sort of an “every call is important to us.” I know that my call was not important or some one would have picked up and talked to Me.
I remember the day when businesses believed that the customer was the most important part of the business. A belief that has changed today to a customer is just a pain in the neck interruption to their work or play. In fact, businesses and government often hide their customer service phone numbers, I guess so they won’t be bothered with phone calls.
I remember a day when there was a boss available to solve problems that came up. A boss that could and would solve the customer’s problem. The best you can expect today is to leave a message and maybe someone will look into it and even call you back in about a week. In fact, today, I often get the feeling that I am waisting my time when I leave a message. Then the feeling is doubled when asked to fill out a “How did we do Survey.” There is never a place to say you have been of no help to me.
It is really surprising how differently people looked at the interactions of people some years ago and how people look at those same interactions today. It seems to me we have gone from judging people on how they act to just judging them on what they say and how they feel and we disregard their actions.
This is even seen on the local and national news broadcast on television. That is the fact that most of the broadcast is devoted to the question “how did that make you feel” or “what do you think.” While the news is really what, where, when and how did it happen.
What a change of emphasis on happenings and in how people are judged and treated in relation to what they do.
What a loss to the integrity of the people, business, and government of the United States.
Gerald L. Gerloff
Junction City
