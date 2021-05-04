Dear Editor:
May is Mental Health Month. During the month of May, counties and cities throughout Pawnee Mental Health’s service area will issue proclamations calling upon businesses, schools, government agencies, health care providers, organizations, and citizens to recommit their communities to increasing awareness and understanding of mental health, the steps our citizens can take to protect their mental health, and the need for appropriate and accessible services for all people with mental health conditions.
Nearly 1 in 5 American adults will have a diagnosable mental health condition in any given year (SAMHSA, 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health). 46 percent of Americans will meet the criteria for a diagnosable mental health condition sometime in their life, and half of those will develop conditions by the age of 14 (Mental Health America, 2021 The State of Mental Health in America).
More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, we see evidence of its impact on mental health and substance use disorders. People have lost loved ones, jobs, and opportunities to participate in their usual activities and life span rituals. While locally things are looking better, there is still the uncertainty of how long this is going to last.
This year’s MHA report shows that the number of people looking for help with anxiety and depression has skyrocketed and that people experiencing moderate to severe symptoms increased through 2020 and remains higher than rates before the pandemic.
Young people are especially struggling with their mental health. Throughout the pandemic, youth ages 11-17 have been more likely than any other age group to report severe symptoms of anxiety and depression and to experience suicidal ideation.
Twenty-four percent of adults and 33 percent of youth with a mental illness are not receiving the treatment they need. Furthermore, nearly 11 percent of Americans with a mental illness are uninsured. Kansas is ranked 22nd in the nation in prevalence of mental illness and 36th in the nation in access to care.
This year’s MHA Mental Health Month theme is “Tools 2 Thrive.” For more information on the six “Tools 2 Thrive” topics of Adapting after Trauma and Stress, Dealing with Anger and Frustration, Getting out of Thinking Traps, Processing Big Changes, Taking Time for Yourself and Radical Acceptance, please visit our website at pawnee.org, follow us on Facebook or check out www.mhanational.org/mental-health-month.
If you or someone you care about is struggling with a mental health or a substance use disorder, please contact your local Pawnee Mental Health office.
Robbin Waldner Cole
Executive Director
Pawnee Mental Health Services
2001 Claflin Road
Manhattan, KS 66502
785-587-4300
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.