To the editor:
In 1956, the Riley County Mental Health Center opened in Manhattan. Sixty-five years later, that agency is now operating in 10 counties as Pawnee Mental Health Services. We are kicking off our anniversary observance with the launch of a new website at pawnee.org.
The new site features videos with Pawnee clients, online client registration, and resources on mental health issues including suicide. Visitors to the site can also register for community outreach classes such as Mental Health First Aid, Parenting, and Divorce and Children’s Needs Workshops.
Pawnee Mental Health Services is one of 26 private, not-for-profit community mental health centers in the state, licensed by the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services. As a community mental health center Pawnee welcomes anyone in need of mental health services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year regardless of their status as a client or ability to pay. We are the only provider of person-centered care in the home and community for children with Serious Emotional Disturbances (SED) and adults with Severe and Persistent Mental Illness (SPMI). Our Transitional Living Unit Program provides transitional housing for adults with SPMI who are homeless. We also operate an 11-bed Crisis Stabilization Unit providing voluntary mental health crisis services for adults.
Responding to needs, building healthy communities and restoring lives. It’s more than our promise – it’s what we do. Please visit our website at pawnee.org to learn more about our services.
Robbin Cole, LSCSW
Executive Director
