I’ve been hopped up about the new 2017 release of Rabbit Ridge’s Rhone Style blend, Allure de Robles. This bottle really got my attention back in February at a trade tasting.
It’s predominantly grenache and syrah, with six other grapes blended together but not mentioned on the tech sheet from the winery. Luxardo cherry and toasted almond flavors welcome your first sip.
I must say, this wine is incredibly food-friendly. I couldn’t be more impressed with how the wine paired with a hunk of aged gouda from Shisler’s Cheese House in Copley, Ohio, chef Erik Pierce’s barbecue short ribs, and chef Beau Schmidt’s pork belly and steak tartar dishes. I sampled a second bottle at home with a grilled Hungarian Pinwheel from Al’s Quality Market in Barberton, Ohio. It’s a tasty slice of pork tenderloin and hot Hungarian sausage rolled together. At $12.99, this wine would be a great companion for any grilling master.
