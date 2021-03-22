Junction City Police Department
The Junction City Police Department responded to 447 calls for service, issued 148 citations and made 43 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, March 15 to Monday, March 22.
Monday
1:32 p.m. — Outside warrant at the 600 block of North Madison Street.
1:56 p.m. — Failure to appear at 539 Lincoln Avenue.
4:13 p.m. — Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and obstructing license plates at the 100 block of East 8th Street.
4:31 p.m. — Domestic battery at 826 North Franklin Street.
10:04 p.m. — Exceeding the posted speed limit, transporting an open container of alcohol, no proof of insurance and canceled/suspended/revoked driver’s license at 600 Goldenbelt Boulevard.
10:04 p.m. — Shoplifting at 821 Chestnut Street.
10:29 p.m. — Minor in possession and transporting an open container of alcohol at 600 West Goldenbelt Boulevard.
10:30 p.m. — Transporting an open container of alcohol at 821 East Chestnut Street.
10:30 p.m. — Transporting an open container of alcohol at 600 Goldenbelt Boulevard.
10:30 p.m. — Shoplifting at 821 Chestnut Street.
10:30 p.m. — Shoplifting at 821 East Chestnut Street.
Tuesday
3:30 a.m. — Domestic battery at 235 East 3rd Street.
3:30 a.m. — Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at 235 East 3rd Street.
9:20 a.m. — Aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and criminal threat at 416 West 6th Street.
10:19 a.m. — Accident Injuries at the corner of Ash and Washington.
2:24 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 521 East Chestnut Street.
3:58 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 1303 North Adams.
4:15 p.m. — Driving while suspended and speeding at 600 South Washington.
5:20 p.m. — Warrant Arrest at 826 North Franklin.
Wednesday
12:24 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 200 West 14th Street.
2:22 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 1000 North Washington Street.
3:53 a.m. — DUI, improper turn or approach, no proof of insurance, canceled/suspended/revoked driver’s license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at 500 North Washington Street.
4:21 a.m. — Minor in Consumption at 500 North Washington Street.
3:46 p.m. — Outside warrant at 300 West Chestnut.
4:24 p.m. — Warrant Arrest at 210 East 9th Street.
6:49 p.m. — Battery at 720 East Chestnut Street.
Thursday
2:55 a.m. — DUI, speeding and driving with a suspended driver’s license at the corner of Grant Avenue or Deerfield Boulevard.
12:12 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 1609 Patton Avenue.
3:00 p.m. — Making false information at 801 North Washington Street.
3:00 p.m. — Outside warrants at 804 West 8th Street.
6:27 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 701 North Jefferson Street.
6:46 p.m. — Allowing animals to run at large at 602 Seitz Court.
8:49 p.m. — Injury accident at the corner of Whitney and Eisenhower.
Friday
2:01 a.m. — DUI, speeding, possession of a firearm while intoxicated at 800 North Washington.
10:20 a.m. — Outside warrant at 2504 K-18 Highway.
10:26 a.m. — Domestic battery at 2504 K-18 Highway.
11:00 a.m. — Failure to appear at 210 South Kaw Drive.
11:15 a.m. — Domestic battery at 621 South Jefferson Street, Apt. 105.
11:40 a.m. — Possession of a controlled substance, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, burglary, theft and criminal damage to property at 331 West Elm Street.
2:52 p.m. — Accident hit-and-run at 1001 east 6th Street room 113.
4:00 p.m. — Accident hit-and-run at 503 West 5th Street.
4:07 p.m. — Arrest and detain warrant at the corner of West 1st Street and Riley Manor Circle.
7:58 p.m. — Unlawful damage to property, interference with a law enforcement official, domestic battery, battery, criminal trespass and resisting arrest at 104 West 4th Street.
8:58 p.m. — Failure to appear at 104 West 4th Street.
Saturday
2:09 a.m. — Exceeding the posted speed limit and DUI at 900 Washington Street.
2:14 a.m. — Failure to appear at 821 East Chestnut Street.
3:51 a.m. — DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper driving on a landed road at 200 South Eisenhower Drive.
3:51 a.m. — Failure to appear at 200 South Eisenhower Street.
4:34 a.m. — Traffic contraband in a correctional/care facility, possession of a depressant, possession of marijuana and use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia at 200 South Eisenhower Street.
11:41 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 210 East 9th Street.
Sunday
12:05 a.m. — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana at 100 West 10th Street.
2:03 a.m. — Exceeding the posted speed limit, DUI at 600 North Washington Street.
2:19 a.m. — Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana at 100 West 10th Street.
3:47 a.m. — Criminal possession of a firearm at 1417 West Ash Street.
3:47 a.m. — Possession of marijuana at 1417 West Ash Street.
11:43 a.m. — Accident hit-and-run at 115 North East Street.
2:00 p.m. — Injury accident at 500 East Chestnut Street.
4:20 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 1736 North Jefferson Street.
5:02 p.m. — Criminal trespass at 1736 North Jefferson Street.
10:30 p.m. — Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at the corner of West 5th Street and North Eisenhower Drive.
10:51 p.m. — Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at the corner of the 1500 block of Rucker Road.
Geary County Sheriff’s Office
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 238 incidents, resulting in 67 cases, 32 citations and 13 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Monday, March 22.
Monday
11:25 a.m. — Deputies responded to the intersection of US-77 Highway at K-57 Highway for an injury accident involving three vehicles.
1:00 p.m. — Deputies arrested Dennis Brown at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
4:09 p.m. — Deputies arrested Laron K. James in the 500 block of West 11th Street for failure to appear.
8:25 p.m. — Deputies arrested Monica R. Morales at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
11:14 p.m. — Deputies arrested Ebone J. Reece at mile-marker 178 on the K-18 Bypass for a probation violation.
Tuesday
12:12 p.m. — Deputies arrested Devin M. Decker on US-77 Highway at mile-marker 163 for driving while suspended, no vehicle liability insurance and exceeding maximum speed limits.
2:17 p.m. — Deputies arrested Chad E. Cline at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
4:27 p.m. — Deputies arrested Zhaun Soyke at 801 North Washington Street for failure to appear.
4:53 p.m. — Deputies arrested Mekel A. Mcapline at 1121 South Washington Street for failure to appear and domestic battery.
Wednesday
12:36 a.m. — Deputies arrested Carles J. Filkins on westbound I-70 at mile-marker 292 for driving while license is suspended, violation of restrictions on driver’s license, maximum speed limits, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Friday
10:33 a.m. — Deputies arrested Alvaro A. Ramirez -Perez of I-70 east-bound at mile-marker 300 for driving without a driver’s license, registration violation, no vehicle liability insurance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, unlawful to acquire drug proceeds, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp and transporting an open container of alcohol.
10:41 a.m. — Deputies arrested Sean T. Wheatley at 801 North Washington Street for failure to appear.
Sunday
3:08 a.m. — Deputies arrested Kenton M. Smalls on I-70 eastbound at mile-marker 295 for fugitive from justice.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Monday, March 15, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 86 calls for service and had 38 transports.
Geary County Detention Facility
The following were booked into the Geary County Detention Facility.
Monday
1:09 p.m. — Dennis C. Brown; failure to appear.
2:05 p.m. — Willie D. Powell Jr; outside warrant.
3:04 p.m. — Matthew A. Hester; failure to appear.
4:42 p.m. — Laron K. James; domestic battery, failure to appear.
4:43 p.m. — Lottie N. Sullivan; obstruction license plates, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
8:48 p.m. — Monica R. Morales; failure to appear.
11:34 p.m. — Robert K. Payne; theft, canceled/suspended/revoked driver’s license, no proof of insurance, transporting an open container of alcohol and exceeding the posted speed limit.
Tuesday
1:16 a.m. — Ebone J. Reece; probation violation.
2:17 a.m. — Deserae K. Phillips; minor in possession/consumption of an alcoholic beverage, transporting an open container of alcohol and theft.
3:59 a.m. — Darryl J. Sylvain; domestic battery.
9:59 a.m. — Gregory T. Reed; criminal threat, aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery.
1:10 p.m. — Muniashia Harper; possession of marijuana and criminal use of weapons.
1:45 p.m. — Devin M. Decker; driving while suspended, vehicle liability insurance and maximum speed limits.
2:36 p.m. — Chad E. Cline; failure to appear.
2:45 p.m. — William J. Head; probation violation.
4:18 p.m. — Chrystal J. Gibson; bond violation.
5:00 p.m. — Christina C. Dean; failure to appear.
5:23 p.m. — Michael J. Roth Jr.; probation violation.
6:03 p.m. — Ayanna D. Moore; canceled/suspended/revoked driver’s license and exceeding posted speed limits.
6:07 p.m. — Zhaun A. Itarell Soyke; probation violation and failure to appear.
7:07 p.m. — Mekel A. Mcaline; failure to appear.
Wednesday
12:58 a.m. — Robert F. Burks; failure to appear.
1:42 a.m. — Charles J. Filkins; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked, violation of restrictions on driver’s license or permit and exceeding maximum speed limits.
5:06 a.m. — Jamie D. Robertson; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, canceled/suspended/revoked driver’s license, no proof of insurance, improper turn or approach, DUI.
4:30 p.m. — Cody T. Dodge; bond violation.
5:33 p.m. — Jonathan C. Wilds; probation violation.
7:22 p.m. — Lolanda Jamison; battery.
Thursday
3:56 a.m. — Johnny D. Perry; DUI, exceeding posted speed limits, canceled/suspended/revoked driver’s license.
12:40 p.m. — Patrick Fisher; outside warrant.
3:03 p.m. — Kagan Farris; making false information.
3:20 p.m. — Kelly Simmons; outside warrant.
3:58 p.m. — Wade Hastings; probation violation
6:52 p.m. — Alicia Hodson; failure to appear.
Friday
3:52 a.m. — Ismael R. Lozada; possession of a firearm while under the influence, DUI, exceeding the posted speed limit.
4:22 a.m. — Tyler Lance; driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
10:47 a.m. — Phillip M. Cordray; outside warrant.
11:19 a.m. — Mary C. Bilbrey; domestic battery.
11:28 a.m. — Sean T. Wheatley; failure to appear.
12:47 p.m. — Bryan W. Dell; domestic battery.
1:03 p.m. — Emory Michael Walker; failure to appear.
1:46 p.m. — Angel A. Pagan; criminal damage to property, theft, burglary, possession of marijuana, use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body and possession of a controlled substance.
4:07 p.m. — Jose R. Romero; taxation, no drug tax stamp, transporting an open container, unlawful to acquire proceeds from a drug transaction, use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body, distribution of a controlled substance.
5:18 p.m. — Kacey M. Selby; parole violation.
6:16 p.m. — Alvaro A. Ramirez-Perez; no drug tax stamp, transporting an open container, unlawfully acquiring proceeds from a drug transaction, use/possession with an intent to use drug paraphernalia into a human body, distribution of a controlled substance, vehicle liability insurance, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
9:52 p.m. — Kwabena Osei; failure to appear.
10:42 p.m. — Indya S. Colette-Vereen; resisting arrest, criminal trespass, battery, domestic battery, interference with law enforcement; unlawful damage to property.
Saturday
2:30 a.m. — Antwaan D. Williams; failure to appear.
4:23 a.m. — Juan R. Ayala Jr.; DUI, exceeding posted speed limits.
4:58 a.m. — Michael T. Jordan; outside warrant, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body, possession of marijuana, possession of a depressant, traffic contraband in a correctional or care facility.
6:22 a.m. — Aaron Ganitt; improper driving on a laned road, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, DUI.
Sunday
12:41 a.m. — Tyler S. Kiefer; failure to appear.
3:32 a.m. — Amber E. Brown; DUI, exceeding posted speed limits.
4:25 a.m. — Kenton M. Smalls; duty of the governor to arrest a person who has fled from justice.
5:24 p.m. — Loretta L. Franks; criminal trespass.
6:21 p.m. — David E. Hearlson; interference with law enforcement, trespassing, failure to appear.
Monday
12:45 a.m. — Everado Osorio-Aguilera; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
12:55 a.m. — Martha C. Sei Ichi; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
