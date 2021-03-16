Junction City Police Department
The Junction City Police Department responded to 194 calls for service, issued 91 citations and made 10 arrests from 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 9 to 7 a.m. Monday, March 15.
Tuesday
2:54 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 500 East Chestnut Street.
3:51 p.m. — Driving without a valid license or insurance at 500 North Madison Street.
4:14 p.m. — Robbery, domestic battery, felony interference with a law enforcement officer, four counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, criminal restraint, disorderly conduct at 403 West Ash Street.
5:47 p.m. — Aggravated battery and aggravated assault at 1501 Holly Lane.
Wednesday
5:40 a.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of 6th Street and Eisenhower Drive.
6:43 a.m. — Criminal threat, battery and obstruction at 338 West 10th Street.
10:34 a.m. — No registration, no proof of insurance and interference with a law enforcement officer at 100 West 13th Street.
10:34 a.m. — Two warrants for Failure to appear at 100 West 13th Street.
2:30 p.m. — Possession of stimulant, interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to give a proper signal at I-70 at mile marker 297 westbound.
3:00 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 826 North Franklin Street.
4:43 p.m. — Theft at 521 East Chestnut Street.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Tuesday, March 9 through Monday, March 15, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 67 calls for service and had 18 transports.
Geary County Sheriff’s Office
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 148 incidents, resulting in 28 cases, 14 citations and 6 arrests in the 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. Monday, March 15.
Wednesday
10:40 a.m. — Deputies arrested Lathan D. Evans at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
2:50 p.m. — Deputies arrest Jamarisa D. Johnson at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
3:17 p.m. — Deputies arrested Johnathon C. Schultz at the intersection of Sandusky Drive and Lacy Drive for driving while suspended, suspended vehicle registration and no vehicle liability insurance.
6:17 p.m. — Deputies arrested Chad R. Bennett on K-244 Highway at mile marker 4 for failure to appear.
7:29 p.m. — Deputies responded to K-244 Highway at mile marker 4 for a single-vehicle accident with a deer.
Thursday
10:59 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jason R. Judd at 826 Franklin Street for a parole violation.
2:47 p.m. — Deputies arrested Robert Barnes at US-77 at mile-marker 155 for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drug, driving while suspended, transporting an open container, failure to obey traffic control device, no vehicle liability insurance and failure to appear.
Geary County Detention Facility
The following were booked into the Geary County Detention Facility.
Monday
12:16 p.m. — Larry L. Reeves II; arson, intentional damage to non-dwelling of another without consent.
1:20 p.m. — Kaden R. West; failure to appear.
3:17 p.m. — Starrneisha A. Williams; distribute controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture/plant/cultivate controlled substance, no drug tax stamp for marijuana or controlled substance.
3:17 p.m. — Jonathan R. Ringer; distribute controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture/plant/cultivate a controlled substance; no drug tax stamp for marijuana or controlled substance.
9:05 p.m. — Clarence C. Roberts; defective headlamps, defective tag lamp, operate a motor vehicle without a valid license.
10:35 p.m. — Aaron R. Radcliffe; jaywalking, pedestrian under influence of alcohol/drugs, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession or consumption of alcoholic liquor in a public place.
Tuesday
1:36 a.m. — Marcus D. Nicholson; criminal trespass, interference with a law enforcement officer, obstruct/resist/oppose misdemeanor warrant service or execution, resisting arrest.
4:14 p.m. — Lane L. Luthi; canceled/suspended/revoked driver’s license, no proof of insurance.
4:52 p.m. — John G. Hamidy; robbery, domestic battery, interference with a law enforcement officer, obstruct/resist/oppose felony warrant service or execution, battery on law enforcement officer, physical contact with county or city officer on duty, criminal restraint, disorderly conduct.
Wednesday
5:53 a.m. — Darneshio K. Gray; obstruction or impeding of law activities, battery, criminal threat.
11:03 a.m. — Lathan D. Evans; failure to appear.
12:22 p.m. — Joshua A. Sichler; Two counts of failure to appear, interference with a law enforcement officer, no proof of insurance, no registration.
3:01 p.m. — Jamarisa D. Johnson; two counts of failure to appear.
3:17 p.m. — Bryan M. Essary; unsafe turning or stopping, use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body, interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of opiate/opium/narcotic or certain stimulant.
4:48 p.m. — Jonathan C. Schultz; vehicle liability insurance, operating a vehicle without registration or with expired tags, driving while suspended.
6:47 p.m. — Chad R. Bennett; failure to appear.
10:22 p.m. — Crystal D. McPherson; operating a vehicle without registration or with expired tags, defective headlamps on a motor vehicle, driving while license is canceled/suspended/revoked.
Thursday
9:58 a.m. — Bailey M. Collier; two counts of failure to appear.
2:19 p.m. — Justice J. Carnes; failure to appear.
2:48 p.m. — Esteban P. Martinez; failure to appear.
3:19 p.m. — Scott T. Shannon; probation violation.
6:22 p.m. — Robert D. Barnes II; outside warrant; transporting an open container, official traffic control devices, vehicle liability insurance, driving while suspended, driving under the influence or drugs/alcohol.
6:41 p.m. — Melissa D. Pereira; unlawful damage to property.
8:12 p.m. — Jonathan N. Pereira; domestic battery, failure to appear, improper turn or approach, canceled/suspended/revoked driver’s license.
10:43 p.m. — Isaac B. Tory; outside warrant, failure to appear, improper turn or approach, canceled/suspended/revoked driver’s license.
11:58 p.m. -Fernando M. Esquivel; notice of change of address or name, improper driving on a laned roadway, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Friday
12:39 a.m. — Michael C. Skillern; operate a motor vehicle without a valid license.
4:58 a.m. — Brittany D. Trejo Coria; DUI, conceal/alter/destroy evidence, motor carrier liability insurance required, exceeding the posted speed limit, transporting an open container, possession of marijuana, use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into a human body, possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
4:59 a.m. — Isabella E. Figueroa; possession of a controlled substance, interference with a law enforcement officer, conceal/alter/destroy evidence, possession of marijuana, use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body.
5:45 a.m. — Pedro A. Lopez; possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body.
8:17 a.m. — Logan K. Emig; failure to appear.
9:34 a.m. — Zane D. Tilcok; parole violation.
1:28 p.m. — Timothy G. Schmutz; unlawful damage to property, assault.
5:47 p.m. — Connie F. Edens; DUI.
Saturday
12:36 a.m. — Jeremi W. Torres-Cortes; exceeding the posted speed limit, DUI.
2:10 a.m. — Duane N. Bacon; driving without lights when needed, DUI.
2:22 a.m. — Erin K. Conery; failure to appear, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:31 p.m. — Loren E. Bender; probation violation.
5:24 p.m. — Brandon N. Grant; criminal trespass, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
6:08 p.m. — Brian E. Gould; probation violation.
8:04 p.m. — Mercedes L. Imlay; failure to appear.
9:06 p.m. — James E. Dailey; failure to appear, following too closely, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, no proof of insurance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sunday
12:16 a.m. — Toronald A. McLeod; emerge from private road, alley, building or driveway, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:53 a.m. — Lopez K. Gibbs; DU, wrong way on a one-way road, driving without lights when needed.
3:13 a.m. — William R. Pagan; driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, improper driving on a laned roadway.
3:52 a.m. — Juwuan D. Jackson; failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.