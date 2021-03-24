Kendall Schoenrock, Junction City High School and Villanova University graduate, volunteer and concerned citizen, shared a proposal for the site of the “Old Junction City High School” at the JC Breakfast Optimist Club meeting on March 24 at the Hampton Inn. He was clear to Club members this is only a proposal. However, it has been shared with the USD 475 Board of Education, Junction City and Geary County officials and Dorothy Bramlage Public Library leaders. Mr. Schoenrock stated that it in his opinion “since the land at the current high school was taken by eminent domain, it should continue to be used for public use and not for commercial.”
He is recommending the “Old JCHS” be demolished and mitigated or cleared for “green space”; the possibility of using a 30,000 with an additional 20,000 square feet area for expansion at 8th and Eisenhower for the new public library; a 25,000 square feet area for a swimming pool. A pavilion and area for outdoor concerts and events could be erected and tennis courts kept as well as practice fields for sports teams. The area could also be used for staging entries for parades, Sundown Salute, outdoor food markets and other possibilities which may not have been thought of at this point.
Once the Board of Education has demolished and mitigated the current high school, it could then be sold to the City at a cost to be determined or transferred. During his presentation, Kendall stated that there is “Optimism in the power of private vision and monetary contributions like that of the project by the group Quality Play For All, who worked together with others in our community to improve the playground area at the Fifth Street Park.”
