Doctor up rotisserie or cooked chicken for this 10-minute dinner. And there’s very little preparation time with the help of the supermarket. Shredded lettuce, frozen chopped onion, minced garlic and a bottle of salsa verde cuts the prep time to only a few minutes.
Salsa verde is a spicy green Mexican salsa made with tomatillos and green chili peppers. You can find many different brands in the supermarket.
BAJA CHICKEN WRAP
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
10 ounces rotisserie chicken breast meat to make 2 cups shredded
2 teaspoons canola oil
1 cup frozen diced or chopped onion
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
4 8-inch whole wheat tortillas
1 cup sliced avocado
1 cup shredded lettuce
1/4 cup salsa verde
Shred chicken by pulling it apart with two forks or cut with a knife. Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and saute 2 minutes. Add garlic, cumin and chicken. Saute 3 to 4 minutes, stirring to combine all ingredients. Place tortillas on a countertop and fill the center of each one with the chicken mixture. Add the avocado slices and shredded lettuce. Spoon salsa verde on top. Roll up the tortillas to form wraps. Cut each one in half and divide between two dinner plates. Serve extra salsa verde on the side for dipping.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 557 calories (39 percent from fat), 24.1 g fat (4.5 g saturated, 10.6 g monounsaturated), 126 mg cholesterol, 46.5 g protein, 43.4 g carbohydrates, 11.1 fiber, 580 mg sodium.
