Note: On Wednesday, May 5, Geary County Historical Society will hold an open house and Hands On History programs at the Spring Valley Historic Site, located at the juncture of K-18 and Spring Valley Road. Hands On History programs will be held at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., and an open house will be held from 2-4 p.m.
Last week, we revisited the story of Ruth Elizabeth Becker, who survived the sinking of the Titanic on April 15, 1912, and later raised a family in Manhattan, KS. This week, we continue with part 2 of the article first written by Gaylynn Childs, who served as Geary County Historical Society director for more than 20 years.
An overwhelming sense of loss and panic swept over the young girl left alone on the deck, but she resolutely turned to find a ship’s officer and asked him to put her in the next boat being filled. “Sure,” he said, and fairly tossed her into the lifeboat, number eleven.
As the boats were lowered to the water, the pulley ropes caught and the craft underneath the one Ruth was in was left dangling at a rakish angle above the waves. As lifeboat eleven descended, it looked as if they would collide and one or both be capsized. Finally a seaman cut the pulley ropes and the lower boat pulled away, barely in time to escape the one above.
The next hours were the longest and loneliest Ruth ever experienced. She recalls the eerie sight of the great ship sinking by the head, 882 feet long and plainly seen by the myriad of lighted portholes.
The women had been urged into the lifeboats with the promise that their husbands would follow later, but with only 20 boats for the 2,208 passengers the truth became quickly and painfully apparent. As 1,500 men and officers lined the rail looking out at the women and children, those in the boats saw the lights go out on one deck after another. When the bow was completely submerged the stern rose high in the air, throwing off hundreds of desperate people from its crowded decks. One great explosion was heard, probably as water reached the boilers, and the Titanic split mid-ship and swiftly disappeared.
“It went down quickly and quietly,” Ruth recalled. “The only sound that could be heard after it sank was the screams of those in the water. We were afraid of suction from the ship sinking, but could not tell that there was any, although we were very close to the ship. The water was full of men some with life preservers, many without. Men trying to climb in capsized lifeboats. Ours pulled quickly away to escape danger. The boat was already brimmed — we were all standing, packed in, and there was nothing, nothing we could do!”
One of the “stokers” rowing beside Ruth was soaking wet and had on only the undershirt and short drawers he had worn to work in the boiler room. His little finger had been nearly cut off and was dangling as he rowed. He was suffering terribly from exposure in the cold and freezing air. Ruth, in her excitement, had forgotten to give the blankets she had gone after to her mother; they were still held snuggly under her arm, so she offered them to the stoker to keep him from freezing. They were torn in strips and wrapped around his freezing limbs. Then someone came up with a handkerchief to wrap around his hand.
Among the women in the boat was a small German lady who was nearly hysterical. It was finally learned that she had bundled her tiny baby in a great many clothes and blankets to keep it warm. But an officer had grabbed her bundle and put it in another boat. She was terrified that it would be thrown into the sea, for the survivors were beginning to discard all excess weight in the over-filled lifeboats. Her precious baby had been wrapped so securely that he could quite easily be mistaken for any other bundle of clothing.
As the boats floated apart in the dark night, the people talked of their experiences in getting away, sang songs and generally tried to keep up their spirits. They drifted in the cold black world for about two hours until dawn began to lighten the horizon. Then suddenly someone made out a light in the distance. The light was the Carpathia, the ship that was 58 miles away when the Titanic was struck. It had picked up the SOS and headed under full steam for the scene.
As the Carpathia picked up each of the Titanic lifeboats — the first of which held young Ruth Becker — many hopes were dashed as the bedraggled survivors sought for family members and loved ones who didn’t make it. It was nearly four hours before Ruth was able to find her mother, brother and sister among the mass of weary and heartsick humanity crowding the decks of the rescue ship. During her search, however, she did discover that the baby, who had been wrapped in the bundle of clothes, had cried out as its cocoon had been picked up to throw into the sea and this feeble protest had saved its life in mid-air. The mother had him safely in her arms when Ruth saw her aboard the Carpathia.
The rest of the Titanic story is well known history, but what happened to the Becker family after they landed in New York is not so well documented. Her family recalled that Ruth attended high school in Ohio and then graduated from Wooster College. She met Dan Blanchard, a native of Manhattan, in Springfield, Ohio, where he had gone to work for a time in the early 1920’s. They were married there in June of 1923 and then returned to Manhattan where Ruth taught high school. Three children were born to the couple and the couple lived and worked in the college town until well after World War II. In 1946, Dan and Ruth divorced after 23 years of marriage.
In the years following the disaster, Ruth refused to talk about her experiences aboard the Titanic and her own children, when young, did not know that she had been on board the doomed ship. After she retired from teaching and had moved to Santa Barbara, Calif., Ruth finally began to speak more openly about it. In March of 1990, Ruth made her first sea voyage since the 1912 disaster when she went on a holiday cruise to Mexico.
She died just three months later on July 6, in Santa Barbara. She was cremated and on April 16, 1994, her ashes were spread over the exact spot in the North Atlantic where the Titanic had sunk 82 years before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.