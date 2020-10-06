The Geary County Board of Education approved Resolution 2021-28 adopting the Kansas Homeland Security Region I Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Geary County Emergency Management Director Garry Berges presented the request for approval. He explained the mitigation plan is developed by several keyholders, including the school district, to determine what is needed to make the community safer.
A mitigation plan is needed so if a natural disaster occurs, the community will have access to federal dollar.
Having the plan in place “allows us to apply for different grants to put in \for certain things such as safe rooms, generators at government and public buildings,” Berges said. “In order to apply, you must have your mitigation plan approved.”
Earlier in the day Geary County commissioners approved the plan and on Tuesday Berges said he would ask Junction City city commission to give their approval as well.
The school board also heard presentations from three companies that are vying for the contract to help the district work through its next strategic plan.
Approval of a company was on the agenda at the Sept. 17 meeting but board members tabled the action pending more information from each of the companies.
Greenbush, The Education Consultant Center; Hanover Research; and WestEd have each submitted proposals for consideration.
Several months ago, David Wild, chief operations officer questioned the board about what their vision for the district in 10 years. Choosing a company to help guide them into the future is the first step in developing a new strategic plan.
In other discussion Superintendent Reginald Eggleston told board members that he would supply them with a list of all the expenses related to COVID-19 on Oct. 31.
“We will bring all of the expenses to you,” he said. “Everything that we’ve purchased, contracts, PPE, cleaning supplies we will bring one consolidated packet, which will include personnel as well as anything else pertaining to COVID-19.”
