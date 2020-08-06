At the monthly Geary County Unified School District 475 Board of Education meeting Aug 3, members heard presentations over various topics and the 2020-21 budget.
Mark Edward gave a discussion about the policies for accepting gifts for the schools and district. He said that he believes the policy needs to be updated to stipulate what happens to items deemed as perishable such as masks. As masks are a perishable item and cant be shared by different children they should be able to have different considerations.
“What actually would happen is if an entity or individual decides to make a donation to the school, we would have that written, I would sign it and then it would be part of your consent agenda,” said Reginald Eggleston, USD 475 superintendent. “And it would just be recognized as a good deed done for the students and for the school. You could put a monetary value to it, but under these circumstances, I probably wouldn’t. I would just acknowledge the fact that it’s masks for the sake of the students. We know that masks are perishable items, that therefore there wouldn’t be anything else to follow.
Board members listened to an update to the 2020-21 budget from Marilee Fredricks.
“The state of Kansas requires that we have a fun budget to be approved in this format via hearing by August 25,” she said. “This is not a format I would normally want. It’s not intuitive, it’s just very high level. So KSDE, the Kansas Department of Education, requires that it be in this format, that you look at it in this format and that it gets presented to the public in this format.”
After going over the budget information, Fredricks asked for members to approval of the draft ahead of a Public Hearing on Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m. It was moved and seconded and passed by a vote of 7-0.
Matt Westerhaus, athletic director, spoke to board members about entering into an agreement between BlueJay Athletics and Varsity News Network for online ticketing services.
“We need to recommend entering into that service agreement,” he said. “We can use it not only for athletics but Performing Arts prom and activities. That can be a useful source for us moving down the road into the future. This company, in preliminary talks can maybe potentially get us to some point of sale opportunities within the concession stand. Our ultimate goal is to eliminate as much cash on hand as possible. So, we would make that recommendation.”
Upon hearing the proposal, board members voted 7-0 to approval the moving forward of entering into an agreement with the Varsity News Network for the online ticketing service.
After discussing topics on remote learning, First Reading Again program and an update on the Teaching and Learning Department, board members went into executive session to talk about employer-employee negotiations.
Upon completion of that discussion the meeting was ended. The next Board of Education meeting is schedule for September 8.
