Feb. 27—A competition featuring competitors from 35 schools across Kansas gave middle school students free rein in designing and building the city of the future.
Students from Anthony and Eisenhower middle schools in Manhattan joined other Kansas 6th-8th graders for the Discover-E Future City Competition last Saturday.
This was the 17th year for the contest, which was held virtually but is typically in-person alternating between K-State and the University of Kansas campuses.
Participating students from 35 schools had to adhere to the theme "Living on the Moon," and create a cityscape looking 100 years in the future. Students employed different aspects of science, technology, engineering and math to solve the puzzle of developing the city of the future.
Manhattan Catholic Schools host annual science fair
Students displayed their work at Manhattan Catholic Schools for the annual science fair and invention convention Feb. 19. STREAM Coordinator Patsy Johnson said the event gives students the opportunity to demonstrate problem-solving and experimentation skills independently, as they invent a new product or process.
Students are asked to identify a need, or to solve a problem, by following the same steps and patent application procedures an inventor would follow. They are then directed to use those skills to create an invention or process which would fill the need or overcome the problem. K-State students judged the science projects and determined winners among grade levels.
The winners of this year's MCS science fair:
— Fulton Hahn, K-2
— Jack KuKanich, 3rd grade
— Delko Cintron, 4th grade
— Tucker Werth, 5th grade
— LunaSofia Gavigan and Isaac Clark, overall elementary
— Samantha Troyer and Hadley Minnich, 6th grade
— Evelyn Thornburg and Rylee Nelson, 7th grade
— Brynlyn Brockman, Lily Bahr, and Madison Legleiter, overall junior high
Bluemont promotes literacy through book purchase
Bluemont Elementary has enough books for everyone.
Through a grant from the Literacy Network of Kansas and the state Department of Education, Bluemont has begun their One School, One Book literacy event. The school purchased books for every student and staff member to help promote literacy and build family connections at home.
Students received their books Monday. They will be reading "A Boy Called Bat," by Elana K. Arnold. Bluemont has planned activities for children to complete at home and at school with classmates. Teachers have recorded themselves reading chapters for students to listen to. Teachers also are hosting trivia games, and kids have a chance to win prizes each week.
Interactive
challenge tests
students' wind, solar design skills
Registration is open for five regional Kansas KidWind Challenges, including one focused on Manhattan.
The statewide competition involves students designing and building small-scale wind turbines and solar structures, either at home or at school, in a meticulous hands-on process. Kids compete against other teams in their age divisions, either 4th-8th grade and 9th-12th graders. In previous years, students would bring their final projects to measure energy output and present in front of a panel of judges.
This year, students will have the chance to submit recorded variables, videos of performance tests on their creations, a project design notebook, and a recorded presentation. They also will participate in a live, virtual knowledge quiz.
The submission date for regional events is March 5. The KidWind Challenge is sponsored in part by the Kansas Energy Program and the Kansas Corporation Commission. Registration forms and more information on the event can be found on the Kansas Energy Program website at kansasenergyprogram.org.
K-State panel
to discuss paying
for college
Students with questions about how to pay for college have the chance to get answers at a panel discussion on Monday.
"Paying for College as a Diverse Student" is at 7 p.m. in the Oneok Room of the Morris Family Multicultural Center on campus. The panel, hosted by Powercat Financial, is made up of students who will share how they have paid for college, and what they have learned in the process.
The panelists and Powercat Financial experts also will help answer questions, including those about student loans, federal student aid eligibility and paying for college without outside help. Students who attend also will be entered in a drawing for a $100 Visa gift card.
Registration for the event can be completed through the K-State website at tinyurl.com/1mhgv1zs.
