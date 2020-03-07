Senior Savannah Adams accomplished what most seniors dream of doing during their high school career — becoming state champion — Thursday at Wichita’s Northrock Lanes during the Class 6A State Bowling Tournament.
“It feels amazing,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s hit me or not but I’m so ecstatic right now.”
Adams, fresh of a longer road trip Monday and Tuesday as a member of the Junction City Lady Blue Jays basketball team, traveled to Wichita with her teammates Wednesday to prepare for the competition. She was also coming off a regional performance, a week prior, that was not up to her standards, she said.
“As we came out of regionals I was real upset and then came out today and bowled the best I’ve ever bowled,” she said before crediting her teams performance. “The team, we bowled good in Baker’s and all together today. So, I’m happy with the way the team bowled.”
Adams started her day with 264 before falling to a 241 in the second game. Her third game was a series high 267 giving her a 772 on the day.
She led the second place finisher, Piper Reams from Haysville-Campus, by 49 pins in the end after trailing her by five pins after the first game.
“She threw great balls all day long and she’s capable of it,” said coach and father Brad Adams. “Whether it carries or not, it’s always a question. But today, we put a little surface on her ball and everything that she put around the pocket struck. So, it was a huge boost to the team, you know when we can take an extra 60 pins a game.
“I am so happy for her,” he added. “She’s done ... she’s been doing a lot — she’s doing basketball, she’s doing bowling — and she struggled here the last couple of weeks. At regional she did not bowl good, we came down and worked on a few things and it all came together today. I’m just proud of her. I’m happy that she got that opportunity.”
Adams was told by family and by teammates parents there watching that she was ahead of Reams after her game and before Reams finished her last set. She was all smiles as hugs and congratulations were passed to her from those in attendance and from her teammates upon hearing the news.
She was quick to refocus for the teams final four games of bakers and switched that emotion into her bowling where she bowled strikes as the closer for the team.
As a senior, Adams gave advice to her younger teammates and those joining the team in the future.
“Come out, expect nothing less than this year and always be better,” she said.
