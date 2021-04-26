Junction City and Topeka Hayden squeezed every little single bit of offense out of the game of baseball Friday evening on a cold and wet night at Rathert Stadium.
After a fairly routine 3-2 Blue Jay (9-5) win in game one, Junction City and the Wildcats (4-6) played a sloppy marathon of a game {span}— {/span}a nearly four-hour 19-18 game in which Hayden came out on top despite both teams using a total of 10 pitchers and giving up a combined 31 walks.
“We’ve got to make plays,” head coach Carl Laughlin said. “We’re at the level where you can’t walk a bunch of people. I know the weather wasn’t good, we probably went through 30 balls today. But boy, they battled and kept their heads in it and got some key hits and key at-bats. They were patient enough.”
Junction City went into the top of the fifth with a 5-3 lead when everything fell apart. 12 different Wildcats reached base after the first out was recorded and Junction City’s two-run lead turned into a nine-run deficit and from there, as the night got colder, the wackiness only increased.
One run away from being run-ruled, the Blue Jays began to rally. Junction got four batters into the inning before Hayden recorded their second out. From there, seven batters reached based and six runs scored turning a blowout into a very competitive 14-11 game.
In the sixth, Hayden got two more runs across to stretch their lead back to five but five-straight walks by Junction City led to a four-run inning and heading into the last frame, the Blue Jays trailed by just one run.
Hayden once again responded with three runs in the top of the inning leading to a do-or-die bottom of the seventh for the Blue Jays. Junction City grabbed two singles and three walks before Hayden recorded their first out of the inning.
The Wildcats walked in two of the three Blue Jay runs scored in the seventh and with the bases loaded, Junction City sent their three and four hole hitters to the plate to try and win the game.
Senior Andrew Khoury battled through seven pitches before falling victim to a strikeout on the eighth pitch and senior Bodie Tillman grounded out to second base, ending the game.
“We had exactly what we wanted,” Laughlin said. “Exactly what we wanted. Bases loaded, one out with our three, four and five hitters up down one and we just can’t produce. And that happens, no one’s mad or anything but that’s a pressure situation that we’ve got to come through in that situation.”
Three Blue Jays had a two-hit game including Khoury, Trevor Laughlin and Jacob Vardano. Six different Blue Jays had multiple walks led by freshman outfielder Landen Haynes who had four.
The Blue Jays will have the week to recover before hosting rival Manhattan (5-2) on Friday.
“We’re going to battle teams,” Laughlin said. “We’re not a quit team. The kids are upset right now and they should be. That’s good. We can’t dwell on it but we need to feel it and use it going into next week when we’ve got Manhattan. That’s the biggest game of the year for these kids. It’ll be fun.”
IN GAME ONE, the Blue Jays found themselves in a bit of trouble late in the game. Hayden got two guys on base with one out, needing just one to score to tie things up and extend the game into the bottom of the seventh.
Jonathan Phillips pitched a solid six innings, allowing just two runs on three hits and five walks before handing the ball to Trevor Laughlin to close things out.
With runners on first and second with one out, Laughlin mustered a five-pitch strikeout. That’s when the tricks came out.
Hayden’s next batter stepped up and Laughlin got the call from his dad and head coach. The Wildcat on second took a slight lead and then it was off.
Laughlin exaggeratingly pretended to throw out the runner at second but palmed the ball. Everyone but Laughlin was baffled as the Hayden baseman started to dash for third thinking the ball had been throw away somewhere in centerfield before realizing that Laughlin, in fact, had the ball, allowing for the final out to be snatched on the base paths and the game to end.
“That’s an old play,” Laughlin said laughing. “Back when I used to coach as an assistant, we would play Topeka Seaman and they used to run that play every doubleheader. It’s just too hard for those kids not to take off when we do that. Credit to our kids, they pulled it off, it was a good way to end the game. It was pretty nerve-wracking. We’ve run it with this group of seniors since they were probably eight years old.”
Key’Ahn Taylor and Khoury each had two hits in the game and Phillips led the Blue Jays with two steals.
