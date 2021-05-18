Junction City golf ended their season at the 6A Regional Tournament hosted by Washburn Rural at Topeka Country Club.
The Blue Jays finished sixth overall with a team score of 456. Washburn Rural won the regional with a 322, Lawrence-Free State (328) finished second, Manhattan (336) was third, Derby (383) was fourth and Wichita-Heights (419) was fifth. Wichita-Southwest and Topeka High competed but did not field a full team.
Sophomore Brandon Durbin led the way for Junction City after finishing 27th with a 30-over par 103. Freshman David Hurley III finished 32nd with a 116, senior Dylan Hayden and freshman Creytin Sanner both placed 33rd with a 118 and junior Faybien Michael placed 37th with a 134.
Lawrence-Free State freshman Jack Randall took the overall top spot with a 5-over par 76.
The Blue Jays lose just one senior to graduation this year and will return a more experienced group that should be primed to compete at a higher level in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.