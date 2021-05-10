Junction City High School golf hosted their annual home golf invitational at Rolling Meadows Golf Course on Thursday and finished 10th overall, finishing ahead of Salina South with a team total of 422.
Washburn Rural won the meet scoring 318 as a team followed by Manhattan (333), Shawnee Heights and Topeka-Seaman (349) and Emporia (350).
Junior Faybien Michael was the top finisher among the Blue Jays with a 97 overall shooting a 51 on the front nine-holes and finishing strong with a 46.
Sophomore Brandon Durbin finished 51st with a 101 (52, 49), freshman David Hurley and sophomore Tony Jenkins finished tied for 62nd with a 112 and freshman Creytin Sanner finished right behind them in 64th with a 115.
Senior Dylan Hayden rounded things out for Junction City at 67th with a 119.
The Blue Jays will play in their final regular season tournament on Monday at Emporia Municipal Golf Course and will compete in the 6A regional tournament at the Topeka Country Club on May 17.
