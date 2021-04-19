The Junction City track teams traveled 20-minutes east to Manhattan for the Indians’ home invitational on Thursday.
The boys team finished fifth behind first-place Manhattan, Olathe South, Lansing and Bishop Miege and the girls finished seventh behind Manhattan, Lansing, Olathe South, Seaman, Salina Central and Bishop Miege.
Senior sprinter Marcello Bussey led the way once again for the Blue Jay boys, putting up first place finish in the 400 with a time of 51.2 seconds along with a narrow second-place finish in the 200 with a time of 22.88 just .88 seconds behind Lansing’s Malik Benson.
Also taking gold for the Blue Jay was distance runner Tyler Atkins who won the 1600 with a time of 4:26.99, six seconds faster than the second-place finisher. Atkins also finished fifth in the 800 (2:03.83).
Onterious Hill was the only Blue Jay, boys or girls, to place in three individual events led by fourth place finishes in the 110-meter hurdles (17.30 seconds) and the triple jump (40’5.75”) while also finishing fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (43.83 seconds).
Randall Banks had two top-six finishes led by a fourth-place finish in the 200 with a time of 23.43. He also finished sixth in the 100 (11.53 seconds).
Thelonius Jones took fourth in the long jump with a distance of 20’6”, Seth Clark finished fifth in the triple jump with a distance of 40’1.5”, Nathan Henry finished fifth in the pole vault and Terrence Tedder took sixth in the 300 (45 seconds).
All three of the Blue Jay boy relay teams placed led by the 4x100 which took second (43.36 seconds). The 4x400 team finished third (3:36.29) and the 4x800 team finished sixth (9:13.12).
For the Lady Jays, Lorna Rae Pierce was the lone gold medal winner, taking first in the 3200 with a time of 12:12.19. Pierce also took fourth in the 1600 (5:37.01).
Joem Toala placed in both the discus (second place, 110’10”) and the shot put (third, 37’5”) while Janiah Nicholson placed in both the 200 (third, 27.31 seconds) and the 400 (third, 1:02.66).
Sarahgrace Pilling (triple jump, 31’0.25”) and Katelyn Atkins (1600, 5:49.62) each finished sixth in their events and the girls 4x100 team took fourth (52.11 seconds).
The Blue Jays will travel down to Haysville on Friday for a meet at Campus High School starting at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.