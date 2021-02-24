Eight Blue Jays are set to head south to Park City on Thursday and Saturday to compete in both the Girls and Boys State Wrestling Tournament.
Junior Brooke Swango and freshman Laila Lesher will be representing Junction City High School for the girls on Thursday while seniors Isaiah Zinkan and CJ Neuman, junior Judah Peterson, sophomore Kayden Blake and freshmen Zeke Witt and Griffin Bohanan will be wrestling at Hartman Arena on Saturday.
The Blue Jays that have made it to this point have gone through the gauntlet. Swango and Lesher battled their way through a tough, multi-class sub-state while the boys faced a sub-state field that featured eight out of the top 10 teams in 6A.
“The other coaches and I have been talking and we kind of felt like Saturday’s sub-state tournament was kind of a mini-state tournament,” head coach Tyler Gonzales said. “My message to our six boys state qualifiers is that they’ve had the hardest path and they should wear that with some confidence going in with the expectation of being a state medalist.”
Both Swango and Lesher will be making their first trips to state. For Swango, her state qualification is even more impressive considering the fact that the junior is also a state-level bowler. In fact, after competing in Park City on Thursday, Swango will head back home and prepare to leave the very next morning for regional bowling in Topeka.
“Brooke is a good athlete,” Gonzales said. “She’d probably be good at a lot of things if she would just pick it up and I don’t want a lot of coaches to know that. There are times where it can be frustrating sharing her with another sport and I’m sure (Junction City bowling head coach Brad Adams) would say the same things about sharing her with me but the last thing we want to do is put clamps on an athlete like that. I think it’s that multiple-sport perspective that keeps her fresh in all things she does. She still has a lot to learn because there’s no shortcut to success in wrestling and the one thing you have to have is mat time and she just comes up short on that sometimes. Those are things that will come to her in time.”
Meanwhile, the boys will be led by the experience of seniors Neuman and Zinkan, both of which competed in the state last season where Neuman finished sixth overall.
Both made it to the sub-state championship match and both fell. Now, both seniors head into their final wrestling event as a Blue Jay and both have their sights on a podium finish.
“I was a little disappointed with my performance in my finals match because I thought I had it in the bag and I underestimated him,” Zinkan said. “That was my own fault but I’m going to get back on it on Saturday. I want to see him in the finals again and I want to see if I can best him there.”
Neuman was slightly more succinct.
“I just want to win state,” Neuman said. “That’s all I have. It’s my senior year, there’s nothing to lose.”
Gonzales’s expectations for both state tournaments are sky-high. He’s seen the growth in his teams since the start of the season and ever since postseason play set in, his athletes have been locked in and ready to go.
“That’s just one of things about the sport of wrestling,” Gonzales said. “You have to have some personal fight and some personal pride to score points and stay off your back. And think, as a team, we were really starting to do that more and more by the time we got to regionals and then sub-state last week, and hopefully, that continues.”
Both tournaments will kick-off with weight-ins at 10 a.m. followed by opening ceremonies at 11:45 a.m. and the start of the opening quarterfinal rounds at 12 p.m. sharp. Those wanting to watch the Blue Jays in action that can’t make the trip down to Park City can tune in to KSHSAA’s live video feed of both tournaments on their website.
