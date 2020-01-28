The Junction City Blue Jays finished the 56th Annual McPherson Invitational Basketball Tournament sixth Saturday after falling to the host team, 31-44.
Junction City took the early 10-9 lead but was unable to find success shooting on the afternoon as they trailed the Bullpups 15-17 at the break.
A large third quarter, 11-points, by McPherson propelled them farther ahead of the Blue Jays.
Down 19-28 the Blue Jays hit for a game high 12 points in the final frame, but McPherson answered with 16 points on their end of the court to take the win.
Howard Johnson led the team in scoring with 17 points, the lone Blue Jay in double-digits. Johnson was 5-12 from outside the arch and drained one from two-point range.
Chaz Ruffin followed in the score column with five points followed by Chris Dixon with three.
Dixon led the team in rebounds, pulling in eight boards in the contest.
Terrence Tedder, Austin Smith, Qua’Vez Humphreys and Darrin Battiste each scored two points in the contest to close out the scoring for the Blue Jays.
Junction City hosts Topeka High Tuesday before hosting Washburn Rural Friday. Both games are boys games only and with tipoff slated for 7 p.m. in Shenk Gymnasium.
Junction City McPherson
11-34 FG 15-36
5-21 3PT 1-7
4-5 FT 13-16
25 RB 21
16 TO 7
4 Stl 10
17 Fouls 9
Johnson (17) Scor Ldr Stufflebean (12)
Dixon (8) RB Ldr Stufflebean (6)
