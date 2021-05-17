One could say the dreary, overcast afternoon portended a less than desirable senior day for Junction City baseball on Tuesday. The Blue Jays, caught in a five-game spiral, found themselves victim of two more losses (1-4, 5-9) at the hands of Topeka High (14-6), dropping their regular season record to 9-11.
After the doubleheader had ended, head coach Carl Laughlin remained frustrated at the potential he still sees in this veteran-laden Junction City roster. The Blue Jays have shown flashes of greatness this season but consistency remains a challenge.
With postseason play on the doorstep and the season heading into the final couple of weeks, Laughlin wants and needs more from his seven seniors who were celebrated in-between games.
“They know I love them,” Laughlin said. “We spend a lot of time together and it’s going to be hard without them next year. But I want them to learn some life lessons. Just because you’re a senior doesn’t mean that you get everything that you want. You’ve got to put in the work and sometimes they take that for granted.
“I don’t want them to put pressure on themselves but I want them to just know the game — they should know this is what I have to do and I’m just going to go do it.”
And those seven know that their time is slipping away. After coming in with state aspirations after finishing the 2019 season so strong, they now find themselves firmly in the underdog role.
“We’re at the point where we have nothing to lose,” senior Andrew Khoury said Tuesday night. “We’re going to leave it all on the line and at the end of the year, all it takes is two games. We can snap this seven game-skid and win twice and we’re one of the top eight teams in the state.”
This senior group has been playing with each other since they were eight years old. Soon, they’ll all be headed in different directions. Some are continuing on their athletic journey in one way or another and others are just going to school or joining the workforce. 10 years of wins, losses, strikeouts and stolen bases will come to an end in just two-weeks time.
“I mean, a lot,” senior first baseman Bodie Tillman said with a smile as he looked off into the outfield of Rathert Stadium after being asked how much he was going to miss playing in a Junction City uniform. “Yeah… it went by really fast.”
But it’s not over just yet.
On Tuesday, the Blue Jays have one final opportunity to find that hidden potential but they have their work cut out for them. They will open things up as the 11-seed in the 6A regional tournament with a rematch with six-seed Topeka High at 2 p.m. at the Eisenhower Baseball Complex in Manhattan and, with a win, they’ll most likely face the host and three-seed Indians in the regional final match-up at 6 p.m. for a shot to advance to the state tournament in Fort Scott.
GAME ONE
Junior Jorden Kell was nearly lights out for seven-full innings, allowing just one run on six hits and three walks while striking out eight Trojans.
“It’s heartbreaking for a kid who throws like that for us to not go out and produce for him,” Laughlin said. “Today marks two starts in a row that Jorden threw games that he should’ve won. We’re good enough on the mound and we’re good enough defensively to win. We have to learn to compete at the plate and move runners. If we pitch like we’ve pitched in the last four games, we can beat anyone in the state. If we hit like we’ve hit in the last four games we will not beat anyone in the state. We’ve got to get everything clicking at the same time.”
Topeka High got on the board first in the top of the fifth with a sacrifice to first that scored a Trojan runner at third.
The Blue Jays went a couple more innings without any luck at the plate when, in the bottom of the sixth, they finally got something going.
With the top of the order up to start the inning, Junction City’s first two batters grounded out which led to Khoury getting on first after getting hit by a pitch on the seventh pitch of the at-bat.
Senior Anthony Hamilton pinch-ran for Khoury and went on to steal second as Tillman took his second strike. The senior took one ball and then really made some good contact, grounding a ball into centerfield for a triple, easily scoring Hamilton from second.
“Bodie has been really struggling over the last six or eight games,” Laughlin said. “Tonight I think he got a little more comfortable.”
After seven innings, Kell got pulled after reaching his pitch-count threshold, leaving a tied 1-1 ballgame heading into extra innings for junior Levi Mehl.
Mehl got through the eighth unscathed after walking the first batter but in the top of the ninth, five singles in the first six batters scored three, giving the Trojans a 4-1 lead.
Tillman managed to get back on base with one out in the bottom of the ninth but two fly-outs immediately following him ended the game.
GAME TWO
Topeka’s offensive burst at the end of game one continued into the first two innings of game two as six Trojans scored to put the Blue Jays in a fairly sizeable hole.
Junior Jonathan Phillips got the start and allowed six runs (five earned) on three hits and seven walks with three strikeouts in the first inning and a third.
Sophomore Logan Lindsley took over with two outs left in the second inning and really found a groove, allowing just one run over the next four and two-thirds innings. Lindsley has seen his role grow over the second half of the season including starting at third base and throwing multiple relief appearances.
“He doesn’t look like your typical athlete but the kid is fast and has good hands,” Laughlin said. ‘And Andrew did nothing wrong at third but we’re just better with Andrew out in the outfield. Logan is going to compete everywhere. He needs a little help with the stick at this level but he’ll get there and he threw the ball outstanding. It’s outstanding for a sophomore to come in and compete like he did for five innings.”
The Blue Jays started to heat up offensively in the third, scoring a run off a Trevor Laughlin double and then two more on a two-out Jonathan Phillips single to cut the Topeka lead to three.
The Trojans responded with a run in the top of the fifth and Junction City matched that in the bottom of the fifth with a Laughlin steal of home to keep the deficit at three.
A Russell Wilkey double in the bottom of the sixth brought the Topeka lead down to two but two, two-out Trojan runs in the top of the seventh pushed their lead back to four where it would stay.
Wilkey had three hits to lead the Blue Jays while Phillips had two RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.