Junction City track and field opened up their season on Thursday with their home track meet and came away with a solid third-place finish for the Blue Jay boys and a fourth-place finish for the Lady Jays.
Three Blue Jays took home gold medals led by senior Marcello Bussey who won the boy’s 400-meter run with a time of 52.89. Bussey also ran anchor for both the boys 4x100 and 4x400 who both finished second.
The 4x100 team consisting of Bussey, junior Randall Banks, junior Josiah Delva and senior Austin Smith finished with a time of 44.15 while the 4x400 team of Bussey, Smith, junior Terrence Tedder and senior Donnovan Bryant finished with a time of 3:40.33.
In addition to his participation in the 4x100 team, Banks also had a first-place finish, winning the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.09. He also finished third in the 100-meter dash (11:53) and fourth in the long jump, tied with fellow Blue Jay Christian Tabora who each had a 20’5.5” jump.
The final first-place finish came from junior Lady Jay thrower Joem Toala who won the discus with a throw of 111’6” and finished second in the shot put with a throw of 36’6”, missing out on a first-place finish by just two feet.
Junior Enaleen Bartolome also placed in the shot put, finishing fifth with a distance of 30’6”.
On the boys’ side, freshman Jeremias Wilcox (41’0”) and junior Rudy Vargas (40’6”) finished fifth and sixth in the shot put while sophomore Elijah Clark-Boyd finished sixth in the discus with a distance of 108’2”.
Staying in the field, junior Jayda Harris took third in the triple jump with a distance of 34 feet and senior Chloe Whittaker finished fifth in the long jump with a distance of 15’7”. For the boys, junior Damarion Sellers finished third in the high jump with a height of 5’6” and senior Nathan Henry finished fourth in the pole vault with a jump of 9 feet.
Senior Janiah Nicholson finished second in the 400 with a time of 1:04.36 and ran the first leg of the girls’ 4x400 along with junior Sarahgrace Pilling, senior Emme Watkins and Harris who all finished third with a time of 4:26.24. Delva took fifth in the 400 and Tedder finished second in the 300-meter hurdles.
Lastly, in the distance races, freshman Lorna Rae Pierce placed in both the 1600 and 3200, taking second in 1600 with a time of 5:43.27 (just .03 seconds shy of first) and fourth in the 3200 (12:50.21). Freshman Katelyn Atkins also placed in the 1600, finishing sixth with a time of 6:00.71.
The Blue Jays will be back in action on Friday in Maize at KT Woodman Stadium.
