Five kids club wrestlers place at state

The Junction City Kids Wrestling Club competed at the USAWKS 2021 State Folkstyle Championship at Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane on March 12-14 and came away with five medal-winning performances out of the eight wrestlers competing.
Aziah Clark finished first overall for the 12U Girls 158-164 pound division, rebounding from a 3-0 decision loss to Derby’s Jeira Schwin in the first round before getting a 3:40 pin over Victoria Grado of Elk County and a 37-second pin of Jamaria Johnson-Reed to wrap up the day.
Christopher Coy took second in the 12 and under 190-pound division starting off his day with three straight wins. Coy pinned Kansas Thunderstuck’s Cooper Tush in 40 seconds before getting a hard-fought 1-0 win over Dominick Kattenergo of the Smith County Wrestling Club. Coy faced Paola’s Stephen Carroll in the semifinal and came away with a 5-3 decision win leading up to the first-place match where Coy fell by pin in 2:29 to Lawrence Elite’s Braedon Speer.
Cooper Bogenhagen took third in the 14 and under 175-pound division and started with first round and quarter-final wins over Derby’s Landon Renberger (3:51 fall) and Javan Farr (2-1 decision) before getting caught up by DC Gold’s Jack Harvey who won 6-0 over Bogenhagen sending him to the consolation semifinals. Bogenhagen rebounded with a 4-1 decision win over Jason Desbien of the Smith County Wrestling Club and advanced on to the third-place match where he met the Jr. Viking’s Hunter Reno. Bogenhagen dispatched Reno 7-2 to secure bronze and 14 team points.
Also finishing third was Heaven Campbell who competed in the 8U 56-63 pound division. Campbell got a 16-0 technical fall win over Derby’s Amiya Caudill-Tuel before falling in 36 seconds to Hays Wrestling Club’s Avryn Beiker. Campbell too on Wildcat Emma Robertson and won with a 2:25 pin before scoring an 11-9 sudden victory over Garden City’s Natalie Ochsner in the third-place match.
Lane Chievers finished fifth in the 14 and under 120-pound division. Chivers started off with a 3:48 pin of Kansas Young Guns’ Maddox Stevens before falling in a close 6-5 decision to Pratt Wrestling Club’s Taye Wilson in the quarterfinal. Chivers got back on track with two wins over Atwood Kids’ Ryan Sramek (7-1 decision) and Abilene’s Logan Lagerman (56-second pin) before falling in another close decision, this time 2-1, to Kansas Thunderstruck’s Alex Schaffer. In the fifth-place match, Chivers got back on the right side of a close decision, taking down Carroll Jr.’s Brady Duling 2-1.
Other non-placers who competed include Bennett Underhill (0-2, both by pin), Brett Chivers (0-2, 3:25 pin and 8-4 decision) and Jayden Palmer (0-2, both by pin).
The state tournament marked the end of the folkstyle season but for some of the kids who competed at state, Greco-Roman season is right around the corner.
