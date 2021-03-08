On Saturday, Junction City’s Rhonda Freeman set the state record in the Master’s Division of powerlifting in all three lifting categories at the Trial by Iron competition at Forge Fitness in Wichita. Freeman lifted in the 56 kg weight division. She recorded 92.5 kg in the squat, 67.5 kg in the bench press and 120 kg in the deadlift.
Freeman first started competing in powerlifting in 2019 after being introduced to it at Junction City CrossFit. She came into CrossFit with no athletic background and the Olympic lifting offered at the gym helped her transition into the world of powerlifting. Her results and the record were made official on March 4 by the United States Powerlifting Association.
