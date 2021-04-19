Last Friday’s inclement weather interrupted the Lady Jay softball season for the second time in a week. Junction City’s series at Highland Park was postponed and now both games will be played on Tuesday, May 4. The Lady Jays (3-4) will return home on Tuesday to play Seaman at Cleary Park with the first game scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
JCHS softball series at Highland Park moved to May 4
- Staff Reports
-
-
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.