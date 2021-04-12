Blue Jay baseball was just an inning and a half away from their second-straight sweep Friday night after game two of their series at Topeka West was interrupted part of the way through the sixth by inclement weather but was declared a full game. Junction City (4-2) handily won the first game 18-5 in five innings and was leading the Chargers (2-5) 9-6 with two outs in the top of the sixth.
JCHS scored four in the top of the first of game one and Topeka West responded with a single run in the bottom of the first. 12 Blue Jay batters crossed home plate to push their lead to 16-1. After recording the first out of the inning, 14 straight Junction City batters got on base before the Chargers managed to get their final two outs consecutively to end the bombastic display by the Blue Jay offense.
Topeka West avoided a three-inning run rule by getting something going offensively in the bottom of the second, scoring four but that’s all they’d get. Junction City added a run in the top of the third and fifth before the game ended on a double-play.
14 different Junction City batters got on base in some form during the game and when they got base they caused havoc, recording 10 steals in the game.
Bodie Tillman led all Blue Jays with three hits and was joined in the multi-hit club by Jacob Varnado, Andrew Khoury, Jonathan Phillips and Russell Wilkey. Both Nate Rumbaugh (3) and Braden Avers (2) had multiple walks.
Jonathan Phillips got the start and allowed five runs on three hits and five walks while striking out one in an inning and a third. Levi Mehl came in to relieve him for the final three and two-thirds innings allowing just four hits and a walk while striking out four.
In game two, both teams put up a run in each of the first two innings but a five-run fourth and two-run fifth boosted the Blue Jays to a 9-2 lead. The Chargers responded with four in the bottom of the fifth to get back within three.
Junction City had scored a run in the top of the sixth and had a runner on second with two outs when officials called the game due to the weather giving the Blue Jays their fourth-straight win.
The Blue Jays will make up another game that was ruined by weather on Wednesday when they will travel to the second game of their doubleheader against Salina Central (3-2). They’ll return home on Friday to face Highland Park (0-2).
