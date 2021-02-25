An elite defensive effort was not enough to overcome spotty free throw shooting and ill-timed turnovers as the Junction City boys fell on the road to Washburn Rural 49-46 in their final regular-season game of the year.
“I thought we played phenomenal defense for about 31 minutes and 30 seconds,” head coach Nick Perez said. “In the end we relented but overall I thought our defense was exceptional. We did things tonight that we’ve been waiting to do all year. We had a chance but we just didn’t capitalize in the right moments.”
The loss marks a series sweep for the Junior Blues after they won 61-42 in Junction City back on Jan. 15. The Blue Jays drop to 8-11.
The game was tight wire-to-wire with neither team eeking out anything more than a six-point lead on the other. The Blue Jays started sloppy, giving up seven turnovers in the first quarter which led to a 14-9 advantage for the Junior Blues after senior Jack Hutchinson banked in a three at the buzzer.
But, in the second quarter, Junction City started to clean things up and close the gap, partially on the back of juniors Terrence Tedder, who had 14 points, nine of which came in the first half, and Howard Johnson who led the Blue Jays with 16 points including five threes.
“I thought our guys did a good job creating for him but he’s a catch-and-shoot kid,” Perez said of Johnson. “He did a great job getting open though and our guys were able to find him. We need more than just him though. We need to get Chris Dixon and Seth Clark going again as well.”
The Blue Jays were all tied up at 23 by the half and when they got back on the court for the second half, the good mojo carried through and Junction City started to play their best basketball of the game, stretching their lead to as much as six.
“We got into rhythm,” Perez said. “Howard banged in a couple of shots and that got us going and then we got a steal and things were going good for us. When we play defense and get out and run, that feeds our offense and I feel like we’re a really good team and we showed that tonight. Washburn Rural is a really good team and we should’ve walked out of here with a win.”
Junction kept their lead up until the final minute of the game when a costly turnover gave Junior Blue senior Joe Barry, who led all scorers Tuesday night with 21, an opportunity at a go-ahead lay-in to permanently shift the tide of the game.
“I think part of it is just a lack of communication,” Perez said. “But our guys also like to guess sometimes and take chances and sometimes they guess wrong... It’s just unfortunate that we played really good defense and our offense let us down.”
Perez also lamented his team’s free-throw shooting, especially early on in the game. The Blue Jays went 4-9 from the stripe while Washburn Rural was much more efficient at 10-12.
With a win, Junction City had a shot at jumping up to the third-seed in the Sub-State bracket and avoiding the play-in game altogether. As it stands now, they will be playing Topeka High on Saturday for a chance to take on one-seed Lawrence-Free State on Tuesday. The Blue Jays split the season series with the Trojans in two very different games with very different outcomes. In late January, they beat Topeka by three, 62-58, and then turned around the next day and lost 62-45.
“We have to be ready for Topeka High,” Perez said. “We have to be focused on the things that they did well against us the last two times we played. They always play us like it’s the last game they’re going to play and they think we’re a rivalry game. We’ve got to be ready to play.”
The Junction City girls were scheduled to play Washburn Rural as well but due to some Covid-19 related concerns, their game was canceled. They will also be hosting a Sub-State play-in game on Saturday but they will be taking on Lawrence-Free State. The girls will lead off the day at 1 p.m. while the boys will play later that day at 4 p.m.
