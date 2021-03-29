Junction City girls swimming traveled to Salina to open up their season on Thursday and competed in two meets, one hosted by Salina South and the other hosted by Salina Central. The Lady Jays only swam their races once but their results were used in two separate fields of opponents
The Lady Jays finished fifth in the South meet with 254 total points and sixth in the Central meet with 214 total points.
In the 200-yard medley relay, the team of Lauren Kim, Melanie Cervantes, Abby Rosauer and Amiya Rohan finished eighth in both meets with a time of 2:38.67.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Jordan Seeyle finished seventh and eighth with a time of 2:59.73 and Ashlynn Shea finished ninth and 10th with a time of 3:05.67.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Rohan finished sixth and seventh with a time of 30.22 and Sarren Hines finished eighth and tenth with a time of 32.15.
Rosauer finished seventh in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:47.09 and Rohan finished fifth in the 100-yard freestyle (1:08.94).
Seeyle finished 10th and 11th in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 8:30.64 and then, along with Rosauer, Hines and Rohan took sixth in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 2:10.48.
Shea, Daniella Robles, Karley Kramer and Akasha Schlicht also competed in the 200 free relay and finished seventh and eighth with a time of 2:14.82.
Brinley VanWey finished ninth and 10th in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:29.28 followed right behind by Robles who finished 10th and 11th (1:30.90).
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Seeyle, Kramer, Schlicht and Hines all finished eighth and 10th with a time of 5:37.22 while the team of Cervantes, VanWey, Robles and Shea finished ninth and 11th with a time of 5:48.78.
The Lady Jay swimmers will hit the water again on Wednesday at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.