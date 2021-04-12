For the second straight day, Junction City girls soccer traveled back to Hummer Sports Park in Topeka and after getting a big 8-0 win over Topeka West on Thursday, the Lady Jays (3-2) shut down Highland Park (0-5) on Friday, winning 7-0.
Junior Brooke Swango possibly turned in the half of the season offensively, putting up a four-goal haul all scored in the first 40 minutes. With the four goals scored, Swango has seven total for the season which leads the Lady Jays.
Seniors Vittoria Benoit and Mindy Lechuga-Nevarez and sophomore Sophia Holloway also each chipped in a goal of their own with Holloway’s coming in the second half after getting pulled from the goal.
Sophomore Arianna Gold assisted on two of the first-half goals and Lechuga-Nevarez had an assist in the second half.
Holloway and junior Jordyn Hunt combined for the shutout which was the third of the season for the Lady Jays.
Junction City will stay on the road for one more game when they play Hays (1-1) on Monday before returning home on Friday to face Emporia (4-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.