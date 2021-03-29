Junction City softball started off the 2021 season with a split when they traveled to take on the Salina Central Mustangs (1-1). The Lady Jays (1-1) dropped the first game 8-2 before rebounding with a 5-3 win called in the bottom of the seventh inning due to the storms that rolled in Friday evening.
In the first game, Central piled on the runs through the first five innings, scoring a run in each of the first two innings and then two runs in the third, fourth and fifth to take an 8-0 lead into the top of the sixth.
Mustang pitcher Emerson Turpin went the full seven innings, pitching a five-inning shutout before allowing two runs, one earned, in the top sixth.
Junction City recorded four hits in the game led by two for Hannah Ratts. Megan Hunt had the lone run driven in and Ava DeGuzman had the Lady Jays other run after stealing home.
Taylor Strickland earned the loss after allowing eight runs, seven earned, on six hits and four walks with four strikeouts.
In game two, Junction City had a much better start, plating two in the first inning to take an early lead before Central jumped back ahead with three runs in the bottom of the third.
The Lady Jays tied things up at three in the next inning and jumped back ahead in the fifth with a run-off a passed ball. Hunt, who also pitched game two, drove in the final run: a line drive to right field in the top of the seventh to push their lead to 5-3.
Central might have mounted a rally in the bottom of the seventh but after getting their lead-off batter on base with a single, storms rolled in and the game was called.
Hunt allowed just three runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts during her six innings and one batters’ worth of work.
Caroline Brady got the second game start for Central and got lit up by Junction City, allowing five runs on 10 hits in her 5.1 innings of work.
Amira Bivens, Strickland and Hunt each had three hits in the game with Strickland and Hunt each driving in two runs. Bivens also had two stolen bases.
Junction City will play their first home game for the first time in almost two years on Wednesday when they host Wichita-North starting at 4 p.m.
