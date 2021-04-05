Junction City girls’ soccer head coach Mitchell DeHoff hoped that his teams’ trip down to Wichita Thursday afternoon would lead to a much more competitive, confidence-building match after a tough debut the week before versus Manhattan. He got exactly that when the Lady Jays (1-1) got their first win of the season, a 4-0 shutout of Wichita Independent.
Sophomore Sophia Holloway turned in the clean sheet for Junction City which was a big step forward for her and the rest of the Lady Jay defense that gave up 10 goals to a Manhattan team who is in the upper-echelon of 6A girls soccer in Kansas.
Junior Brooke Swango had a big night offensively, knocking in three of the Blue Jays four goals. Senor Karla Love had the fourth along with an assist. Senior Vittoria Benoit and sophomore Breana Reilly had the other assist.
The Lady Jays will try to keep their positive momentum going on Monday when they travel back south to face Wichita-Southeast before returning home on Tuesday to face the Wichita Warriors Homeschool.
