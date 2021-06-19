Five late runs from the Brigade were not enough Friday night as the Midwest A’s came out with the win 11-6.
Kody Jones got the start for the Brigade and despite a strong previous two starters where he gave up just one earned run in 10 innings, Jones struggled out of the gate, walking five batters and allowing three hits in just his first three innings of work which put the Brigade down 3-0 early.
The Brigade earned a run back in the third from an RBI single from David Nelson. Kody Jones would give up two more runs in the top of the fourth due to a two-RBI single from Landon Vahle.
The next couple of innings would be dominated by pitching and defense for both teams as new arrival for the Brigade Julian Zamora would toss two innings, only allowing one hit, while walking three and striking out two. A’s Starter Adam Gray, combined with the efforts of reliever John Berislavich, got through five innings, stranding Brigade runners on multiple occasions.
To lead off the sixth, Jace Essig crushed a line drive over the center field wall to bring the score to 5-2. After a Joe Kinneburg stolen base later in the inning, Austin Gerety would drive him in on an RBI single into left field cutting the A's lead to three.
Tanner Martin then came in for the Brigade and pitched his way into a sticky situation with one out and the bases loaded. But Martin struck out the rest of the side with ease giving the Brigade a chance to complete the comeback.
The bottom of seventh began with a lead-off double from Kade Graff but the Brigade’s next two batters would fall to a strikeout and ground out respectively, leaving Graff on third base with two outs. After a David Nelson walk, Jace Essig again pounced on a great opportunity, sending a ball right back up the middle scoring Graff on an RBI single. Essig would finish his night 2/5, with two RBI’s and a run scored. No more runs would be scored but the Brigade now only trailed 6-5.
“They fought really hard, and I’m proud of the fight they put up to get back into the game.” Coach Brandon Bachar said.
The A’s would earn a run back in the eighth from a Mitchell Smith RBI single.
In the bottom of the eighth, Austin Gerety led off with a five-pitch walk. After a fly-out from Jace Stewart, Kade Graff, again with a clutch single, advanced Gerety to second. Graff would finish his night 3/5, with a double, two stolen bases and two runs scored.
“I struggled a lot to start out, but I just went back to the basics and that seemed to help me out a lot” Graff said.
After a Gus Freeman walk and a Price Allman strikeout, the Brigade only had one out left in the inning with the bases loaded. David Nelson came to the plate looking to be the hero, but one of the craziest turn of events caused the Brigade to score two runs and tie the game.
On a ball in the dirt, Gerety advanced to far down the third base line and looked to be caught in a pickle. But instead, A’s catcher Andrew Mugica threw a wide ball allowing two Brigade runners to score. Unfortunately for the Brigade, no more runs would score.
The top of the ninth is where it all fell apart for the Brigade. Five walks, two hit-by-pitches, and two errors, lead to a five-run inning for the A’s in which they did not record a single hit the entire inning. The Brigade then went down in order to A’s pitcher Jeremy Husband.
The Brigade drop to 7-5 on the season.
Game 1
The Midwest A’s lost the lead late in a 2-1 defeat to the Junction City Brigade on game one of a road double header on Thursday.
The bats didn’t wake up for either team until late. The A’s would score the game’s first run in the bottom of the sixth.
With three outs left the Brigade woke up as well, tying the game thanks to a Gus Freeman sacrifice that scored Thomas Beiswagner. The game was now tied until Jace Essig doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run to take the lead.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Brigade pitchers struck out seven, while the A’s sat down nine. Tristan Wolf was credited with the victory for the Brigade. He went five and two-thirds innings, allowing one run on seven hits, striking out four and walking one.
Brian Bruxvoort closed it out for the Brigade pitching one inning while only giving up one hit and striking out two.
Game 2
A walk-off walk propelled the Midwest A’s to a decisive, dramatic victory over the Junction City Brigade 5-4.
Chandler Young started the game for the Brigade. He surrendered two runs on four hits over four innings, striking out four and walking one
Again, the bats did not wake until their final chance as the Brigade put up two in the final frame to force extra innings.
The teams would again exchange two runs each in the eighth, before the Brigade would struggle to put away the A’s in the ninth giving the A’s the game two win. William Rosenow took the loss for the Brigade.
