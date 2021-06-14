The Brigade split their weekend series versus the Sabetha Bravos (8-6, 1-2) after losing the second game in the series at Sabetha on Friday to a weather postponement. The split moves their record to 4-3 and slides them to second in the Mid-Plains League behind Baldwin City and the Midwest A’s who are tied at first at 5-2.
Game 1
On Thursday, the Brigade grabbed an early 7-0 lead over the first three innings before Sabetha cut that lead to two with four runs in the fourth and another in the top of the sixth.
Junction City responded with a run in the bottom of the seventh after Jace Essig scored on a passed ball.
Sabetha responded with a final run in the top of the eighth to get back within two but couldn’t get anything else going.
Casey Steward was on fire, hitting home runs in the first and third inning including a grand slam that helped put the Brigade up 5-0 after an inning.
Steward had the lone multi-hit game but Price Allman reached base four times throughout the game on a hit and three walks.
Tristan Wolf got the start and went 3.2 innings allowing four runs (none earned) on four hits, three walks and a strikeout but Brian Bruxvoort got the win in relief going 3.1 innings and allowing just one run on five hits.
Austin Gerety came in and earned the two-inning save allowing a run on two hits and three strikeouts.
Game 2
Saturday’s series ender was the lowest scoring game that the Brigade have played this season.
Sabetha got up 1-0 in the top of the first and from there, a pitching duel erupted.
Brigade starter Kody Jones recovered nicely after that first inning, put up four more scoreless innings ending the day with one earned run on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts.
Casey Steward came in for relief in the sixth and dominated throughout the next four innings allowing just two walks and recording six strikeouts.
The bottom of the ninth arrived and the Brigade found themselves still down one with a runner on first and two outs. Guss Freeman walked to get runners of first and second and Gerety followed that up on a hard ground ball to the Bravos shortstop that scored the runner from second, tying things up and pushing the game into extra innings.
Tanner Martin took over on the mound for the Brigade and gave up a walk on the opening batter. An error from shortstop Kade Graff advanced the Sabetha runner from first to third and then a wild pitch on a 1-2 count scored the runner at third and gave the Bravos the lead once again.
In the bottom of the tenth, Graff got on base after getting hit by the second pitch of the inning but two strikeouts and a throw-out ended the game saddling the Brigade with their first loss in four games.
The Brigade will host the Lawrence Travelers on Monday before traveling to Lawrence on Tuesday.
