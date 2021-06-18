Great defense, solid pitching, and consistent hitting throughout the lineup. The Brigade really couldn’t have asked for much better defeating the Lawrence Travelers 6-2 on Monday night at Rathert Field.
“We tried to put together some good at-bats Saturday, but it just didn’t work out for us.” Brigade head coach Brandon Bachar said. “So, we came out tonight and we kept pushing and it worked out for us.”
The bats were active early for both teams as each team had opportunities with runners in scoring position in the first couple of innings but starters Ian Lanik for the Travelers and the Brigade’s Zac Philbin shut down those chances quickly.
But in the third that changed for the Travelers as a Colter Maldonado single drove in the game’s first run. The Travelers would add another run on a ground out from Maldonado in the fifth inning, scoring Garret Romero from third base.
With the Brigade’s bats struggling even back to the series against Sabetha, a two-run fifth was just the thing they needed to get some confidence back. The two-out rally began with Kade Graff reaching on an error. That then prompted new Brigade member Gus Freeman to smack a line drive over the centerfielder's head for an RBI double. On the next pitch, Price Allman drove in Freeman with an RBI single to right field, tying the game at two.
Rolling into the sixth the Brigade replaced Philbin with William Rosenow ending Philbin’s night with five innings pitched, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out two. But the show was about to begin as Rosenow completely dominated the Travelers for three straight innings.
In the seventh, the Travelers brought in Junction City native Ty Clark to pitch. Clark had a very tough start as Jace Stewart put up his first homerun of the season giving the Brigade their first lead of the game. Clark retired two straight after that before walking both Allman and Redden which brought up Casey Steward. On a 2-0 count, Steward took a hanging slider and crushed it over the centerfield wall giving the Brigade a 6-2 lead.
After that, the Brigade were impenetrable. Rosenow finished up his night with three innings pitched, only allowing one hit, while walking none and striking out five. Brian Bruxvoort then came and finished off the 9th securing the win for the Brigade.
Game 2
Late game scoring was the key to Junction City Brigade victory Tuesday night against the Lawrence Travelers.
The game got off to a hot start with six runs being scored in just the first few innings. The Brigade trailed 4-2 until back-to-back one-run innings tied them up at four heading into the bottom of the sixth.
The Travelers earned one back in the bottom half of the inning but it would be their last of the game as the Brigade went on to put up six runs in the final two innings to secure a 10-5 win and series sweep.
Joe Kinneburg went 3-4 with 5 RBI and Drake Sisemore earned the win in the final couple of innings, allowing just two walks while striking out four to close the door on a possible Travelers comeback.
The win pushes the Brigade to 6-3 this season.
