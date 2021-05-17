Louisville, KY – May 16, 2021 – Catfish anglers from several states traveled to Milford, Kansas for a King Kat Tournament Trail event presented by Bass Pro Shops Cabela’s. The Geary County Kansas Convention & Visitors Bureau hosted 18 teams that gathered to test their catfishing skills against other anglers and Mother Nature.
Anglers fishing the May 15, 2021, Region 4 event were vying for $4,310in cash and prizes, an opportunity to qualify for regional competition, and the opportunity to qualify for this year’s King Kat Classic Championship on the Red River at Natchitoches, LA, November 5-6, 2021. The Classic features a guaranteed payout of $125,000 in cash and prizes.
The anglers were greeted with a cloudy morning to begin the day. A light mist made things a little wet. The sun came out later and temperatures in the mid-70s made for a mild and pleasant weigh-in.
First Place
Teaming up to take the top spot were Tyson Burnett and Craig Norris. Burnett from Perry Kansas and Norris from Council Grove brought a 5-fish total of 110 pounds to the scales to take first place and earn a check for $2,200.
“We fished the Wakefield flats,” reported Norris. We use Parks Planer Boards along with fresh-cut shad. Pulling at about 0.8 mph was our lucky number today.”
Burnett and Norris got started off right when Norris boated his personal best flathead at 34.5 pounds early in the day.
“We knew that if we could just put one more over fish in the boat we would have an unbelievable bag of fish,” continued Norris. “At about 1:30 pm the sky opened up and the sun came out. We finally pulled it off and put our second over in the boat and finished the tournament with 110 pounds.”
That 110 pounds is also a boat record for the team at Milford. They caught an exact tournament limit of 5 fish on the day.
Second Place and Big Fish
Chad Thompson from Pomona, Kansas, and Mark Thompson from Williamsburg, Kansas, claimed the runner-up spot with 77.22 pounds. Their bag included the Big Kat of the tournament at 55.77 pounds. Their 5-fish weight earned them a check for $1,000.
Team Thompson also fished the Wakefield area. They were targeting about 10 feet of water. The team baited up with cut shad and pulled planner boards to catch their fish.
Third Place
Kevin Altic from Ottawa, Kansas, and Bryan Cates from Pomona, Kansas nailed down the third spot with 51.64 pounds to earn a check for $650.
They joined the other top finishers and also fished the Wakefield area. They targeted water that ranged from 8- to 10-feet to find their fish. Altic and Cates varied their presentation by pulling planner boards some and anchoring some. They used cut shad for bait and caught about 10 fish on the day.
One of their fish was a relatively rare piebald catfish. They are described as spotted or blotched with black and white. It was an unusual sight at the weigh-in.
Epilogue
Tournament director, Willie Pranker thanked Leslie from Acorns Resort and Geary County Kansas Convention & Visitors Bureau for their support of the tournament.
The 2021 Championship
This year’s King Kat Classic Championship will be held on the Red River at Natchitoches, LA, November 5-6, 2021. The Classic features a guaranteed payout of $125,000 in cash and prizes. The points race is set to pay $30,000 to the top 20 places based on the competitor’s top-five finishes.
National Sponsors
Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s King Kat Tournament Trail sponsors include Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s, Mercury Marine, Mustad Hooks, Gamma Line, Driftmaster Rod Holders, Ego Nets, EFX Graphics, Catfish Now, Fin n’ Frames, Cat River Anchors, Smooth Move Boat Seats, Power-Pole, and Lowe Boats.
For more information on the championship and other King Kat activities visit their website at www.kingkatusa.com. Anglers can also follow the trail on the King Kat Facebook Page.
