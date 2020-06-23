The Geary County Chaos 14U softball team rolled through the Riley County Ponytail Express Tournament over the weekend finishing second while going 4-2 in the event.
The Chaos started the tight weekend with a one-run victory over the Flint Hills Outlaws taking the game 5-4 before falling to St. George Twisters 0-1. The team rebounded to finish the Saturday portion of the tournament defeating the Manhattan Catalysts 6-5 to end the day on a high note.
The one-run margin continued into day two with Geary County taking the one-run win over Manhattan for the second time, 6-5, and over St. George, 6-5.
The Chaos squad scored first in the bottom of the first inning against Manhattan when a wild pitch allowed a runner to trot across the plate. Manhattan rebounded in the next half inning to tie the game.
Geary County fired back in the third inning, after a scoreless second inning, when Olivia Harold’s double scored Taylor Ruboyianes and Grace Johns. Harold would score on a grounder by before Taylor Gustafson hit a single to left and scored on a wild pitch a few minutes later.
Manhattan added four runs in the top of the fourth inning before a final Chaos runner crossed the plate for the victory in the bottom-half.
Gustafson and Cassidy Miller scored the first two runs on a Anja Vonspreckleson double to open the scoring against St. George.
The two teams each scored five runs — two, one, two — in the first three innings in an epic battle for the scoreboard.
Gracie Erichsen led of the fourth inning by reaching first on an error before working her way to second on a steal. She would score, on an error, later in the inning to give Chaos the 6-5 advantage heading to the bottom of the inning.
Four Manhattan batters later the final out of the game was called with the Chaos moving to the championship game against the Kansas Blue Sox.
With two Sunday victories under their belt, the Geary County squad looked to keep their momentum against the Blue Sox.
Chaos opened the game with one run crossing the plate in the first-half of the first inning.
The Blue Sox were held scoreless through two complete innings with the Chaos girls not taking advantage of their early lead.
The Blue Sox struck hard in the bottom of the third inning scoring four runs to take the lead, one they would not give up for the remainder of the game.
Geary County was able to get one last run on the board in the fourth inning before the Blue Sox added one in the bottom-half and two more in the fifth to take the 7-2 victory over Chaos.
Finishing the tournament 4-2, the Geary County Chaos now prepare for the United States Specialty Sports Association Western Kansas State 14U Tournament in Hays where they begin with the host team, Hays Hurricanes, on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. The winner of that game will take on the winner of the Wichita Sluggers versus Stampede game on Saturday at 2 p.m. The loser plays Saturday morning against the loser of the Sluggers versus Stampede game at 11 a.m. Saturday with a chance to play through to the championship game Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Check back next week for tournament results and see page B4 for complete tournament bracket.
