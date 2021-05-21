Louisville, KY – May 17, 2021 – Crappie anglers from several states traveled to Milford, Kansas to compete on Milford Lake. The May 15 Region 4 event was presented by Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s and hosted by the Geary County Kansas Convention & Visitors Bureau.
In addition to the event, anglers are competing in the $50,000 points race, an opportunity to compete at the Regional Championships, and the 2021 Crappie USA Classic on Lake Hartwell, Anderson, SC.
Competing anglers had to struggle with high winds, making boat control and navigation difficult. Active storms, wind, and a lot of rain showered the area all day, although it was worse in the morning.
A total of 16 boats fished the event, 8 in the Pro Division and 8 in the Amateur Division. A total of $10,375 was distributed to the winners.
Pro Division Results
First Place
The top spot in the Crappie USA Pro Division on Milford Lake went to a solo angler. Frank Haidusek from North Newton, KS put a weight of 11.14 pounds in the boat to earn the first-place check of $4,000. His bag included Big Fish at 1.86 pounds to add $262.50 to the payout.
Due to the rain and lightning, Haidusek got to his spot early. He was targeting shallow water. Given the rain and stronger currents, the water got muddy. He was using LiveScope and found a good early bite.
“I fished in a creek with water ranging from 4 feet and less,” reported Haidusek. “I was on my spot at 7 am. By 9 am I had 10.25 pounds, including 2 that went 1.80 pounds.”
Haidusek indicated that the bite was on all day. He spent the last 6 hours upgrading a little at a time, catching about 200 crappies on the day.
“I single pulled my signature HH Rods and Reels,” continued Haidusek. “I used the 13.5-foot Warpig with ¼ oz Mad Crappie Jigs and ProTuff Baits. The best colors were Stryker in Disco Purple/Chartreuse and Fearless Jigs in Purple/Chartreuse. When the fish would short strike I changed to a hair jig. I caught fish running the bottom, suspended, and on structure.”
Haidusek went on the thank his sponsors, ClearedHotFishing, HH Rods and Reels, Spike-It Outdoors, ProTuff Baits, Mad Crappie Jigs, Crappieholic, Power-pole, Trade Craft Outdoors, and the OriginalRodSox.
Second Place
The runner-up spot went to Ryan Harman from Maple Hill, KS, and Todd Morstorf from Topeka. They teamed up to bring 9.56 pounds to the scales and earn the second-place check of $1,700. Their bag included the 2nd Big Fish at 1.71 pounds and added $112.50 to the payout.
Harman and Morstorf fished all over the lake. They navigated from the dam to the bridge using LiveScope to find their fish. They said they never found the bigger crappie that they had found before the tournament. They reported last weekend as being real good, but it got worse as the week went on. They used Bobby Garland baits to catch around 20 fish on tournament day.
Third Place
Jeremy Conway from Lawrence, KS, and Bob Puhr from Tonganoxie, KS weighed 8.58 pounds to earn the third-place check of $800.
Conway and Puhr fished from the State Park up the lake. They caught fish in water that ranged from 1.5 feet to 15 feet deep. As owners of Swing Em in Bait Company in Lawrence, KS they used their own branded baits. They reported catching more than 100 Milford Lake crappies but just didn’t find the big fish they were looking for.
Amateur Division Results
First Place
Trevor Baker and Shea Patrick teamed up to take top honors in the Amateur Division. Baker, from Salina, KS, and Shea from Mitchell, SD pitched their way to 7.51 pounds and earned a check for $2,000.
Baker and Patrick were not using LiveScope as they fished the north end of the lake. They fished all over the lake for a couple of days preceding the tournament and found the north end to be producing best.
The team was pitching jigs in relatively shallow water ranging from 2 to 4 feet deep. They reported catching a lot of fish, maybe 60-70 on their own hand-tied jigs. Nevertheless, they said the bite had fallen off since Friday and Saturday.
Second Place
The runner-up spot went to Jeff and Heidi Dick from Berryton, KS. They brought a bag weighing 6.83 pounds to the scales to earn the second-place check of $1,000.
Jeff and Heidi fished the main part of the lake. They found spawning fish on a flat and spent 2/3 of the day finding and fishing similar areas in the 4 to 6 feet deep range.
“Heidi was fishing minnows and I was fishing jigs,” Jeff said. “The bigger females seemed to be out in the deeper water but we couldn’t get them to bite.”
Being on a male bite all day, they scaled down the size of their jig heads. One-sixteenth and 1/8 ounce worked best.
Third Place
Another male/female team, Johnny and Misty Faith, had the right combination to claim the third spot. The Topeka, KS team brought 6.63 pounds to the scales and earned a check for $500.
It was their first trip to the lake. Johnny and Misty spent the whole day fishing the Farnum Creek area. Shallow water ranging from 1 to 4 feet deep was the key. They had the same problem as others, not getting the female bite going.
The team caught most of their fish straight-lining minnows. They couldn’t get bites on plastic. They just kept after it and upgraded fish as the day went on.
Epilogue
Tournament Director Bobby Brown sent special thanks to Acorn Resort and Geary County Tourism for all their help and support in bringing the tournament to Milford Lake.
CUSA Classic Championship
The 2021 CUSA Classic Championship will be held October 14th — 16th at Lake Hartwell, SC at Anderson, SC. The 2021 Crappie USA Classic presented by Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s features a guaranteed payout of $165,000 in cash and prizes.
National Sponsors
National Sponsors of Crappie USA are Bass Pro Shops Cabela’s, Ranger Boats, Mercury Marine, Mustad Hooks, Gamma, B’n’M Poles, Driftmaster Rod Holders, Ego Nets, Brushpile Crappie, Charlie Brewer Slider, Crappie Now Magazine, Jenko Fishing, Big Bite Baits, Crappie Magnet, EFX Graphics, Fin n’ Frames, Crown Trophy, JR Madd Breading, Freaky Franks Tackle, EZ Drift, Pro Controll, Bubba Blade, Flambeau, Smooth Moves Seats, Rejuvenade, Power-Pole, and Millennium Marine.
For more information on the Classic and other CUSA events visit the website at www.crappieusa.com and Crappie USA Tournament Trail Facebook Page. The CUSA office is available by phone at 502-384-5924.
