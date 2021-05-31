The Danger FC youth travel soccer club is ramping up for tryouts and a new upcoming season this fall and next spring.
The fall season starts in early July and goes through early November while the spring season picks back up in March and goes into mid-May.
The team practices in Junction City with games in Topeka with one tournament per season.
There is also an optional winter session that starts in early December and ends in February that will have both practices and games in Junction City with a possible tournament during that span of time.
Those who are interested can contact Crag Bender at 785-341-5388 or email fhsoccerleague@gmail.com. You can also follow the teams on Facebook @dangerfutbalclub.
